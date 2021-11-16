ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

By Julianne Geiger
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small inventory build in crude oil that was just enough to keep the market from panicking over dwindling inventories. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 655,000 barrels. U.S. crude inventories are now 60 million barrels...

oilprice.com

Comments / 2

Related
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Crashes into Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially rallied a bit on Friday but then rolled over to show signs of weakness. As we slammed into the $75.50 level, it does make sense that there would be buyers in that area due to the fact that it was the area of resistance previously. In other words, a certain amount of “market memory” comes into play at that region. I think that as you see the oil market pull back, you should be thinking about is whether or not it offers value. It currently seems to be, so I like the idea of picking up some type of supportive or impulsive candlestick to the upside.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Oil Stocks#Gas Prices#Api#Oilprice Com
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Producers Face Billions In Hedging Losses In 2022

US gas producers are set to book billions of dollars in hedging losses next year because they hedged most of their 2022 production before the recent energy crunch caused gas prices to soar, a Rystad Energy analysis reveals. The analysis zooms in on a peer group of shale-gas-focused producers that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a 4th weekly rise in a row for U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by seven to 461 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous three weeks, including a climb of four oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to stand at 563, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade sharply lower on concerns that Europe's rise in COVID cases will hurt energy demand. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $2.77, or 3.5%, at $76.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Trying to Recover

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken down a bit during the course of the session on Thursday but has seen a bit of buying pressure to test the 50 day EMA. The market is forming a bit of a hammer, and now that we have had a nice pullback, it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see this market continue to go higher. At that point, it is likely that the market would go looking towards the $85 level, which is where we had recently formed a bit of a “double top” previously. I think the $85 level is more likely than not going to be the target, and I do not think that it will be easy to break above.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Asks Big Oil Consuming Nations To Release Reserves

China is not the only big oil consumer the United States has asked to release oil from its reserves in a bid to rein in prices, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources. Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that President Joe Biden had asked China's Xi Jinping to release oil from storage in a bid to put a lid on oil prices that have pushed U.S. retail fuel prices to levels that are worrying Washington.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Inches Higher After EIA Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Crude oil prices gained today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 2.1 million barrels for the week to November 12. At 433 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories were 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. The reported...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Asks China To Release More Oil From Its Reserves

President Joe Biden has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release more crude oil from its reserves in concert with the U.S., in a bid to stabilize international oil prices. That’s according to a South China Morning Post report citing an unnamed source familiar with the topics that Biden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

OPEC member calls for calm after U.S. pressure to pump more oil

The UAE's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Wednesday defended OPEC and its allies' decision not to increase oil supply. "I would encourage people to calm, trust us," Suhail al-Mazrouei told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on "Street Signs Europe." He said the EIA predicts that there will be an oil surplus in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 12, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy