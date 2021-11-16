Consultant Presents Final Report OKC Police Department & Community Policing

Oklahoma City police are now in possession of a report. It's from a consultant on how the department can better serve our city.

It's an 86-page report and the City hired 21CP Solutions to review Oklahoma City police's policies. Tuesday afternoon, they presented their final recommendations to the Law Enforcement Policy Task Force.

In the presentation, they mention several possible changes and suggestions moving forward.

One of the major focuses was the department's de-escalation policies.

Specifically, a recommendation that the department should require officers to provide a warning, when safe, before using force. They should partner with community groups to provide roll call training.

They also stated showing statistics of officers' activity, including use of force.

They recommended assigning the Citizen Advisory Board an administrative staff member.

The report said 94% of people surveyed supported the recommendations of officer-involved shooting protocols including a shorter waiting period for interviewing officers involved in shootings, and prohibiting officers from viewing their bodycam footage before those interviews.

Mental health response was also talked about. The report said the City should consider hiring officers with mental health experience, certifications or degrees, and to create a crisis intervention committee to focus on mental health responses city-wide.

When the task force approves the final draft of recommendations, it will then be presented to council.