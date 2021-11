Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal is delighted to be back in the Spain squad. Caravjal concedes he'd been frustrated watching past Spain squads assembled without him. On his first day back, he told Marca: "I enjoyed it like a kid, almost like when I came here for the first time. I was a bit nervous. I was very excited to see everyone again. I am very excited to return to defend this shirt, to help from within the national team."

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO