Black Men Xcel Summit Virtual Experience to Celebrate Black Male Excellence and Leadership, Featuring Attorney Ben Crump, Chance The Rapper, and Charlamagne Tha God, Nov. 17–18

Charlamagne Tha God is turning his sights towards television. Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is a household name when it comes to radio entertainment. Host and co-creator of one of hip hop’s most iconic radio shows, “The Breakfast Club”, Charlamagne has also taken television by storm. He has teamed up with Stephen Colbert to co-produce and create “Tha God’s Honest Truth”, a late-night television show on Comedy Central. Staying true to his colors, Charlamagne uses the show as a platform to push forward his unapologetic vision of the world, where he tackles social issues, politics, and current events. Undeniably honest, his comedy sketches are a breath of fresh air in a world filled with half-baked truths. Since the premiere, Charlamagne has covered topics that touch upon the racism present in the FBI’s treatment of Black people and communities, critical race theory, mental health and generational trauma, and the toxic effects of social media.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO