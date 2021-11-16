ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black Men Xcel Summit Virtual Experience to Celebrate Black Male Excellence and Leadership, Featuring Attorney Ben Crump, Chance The Rapper, and Charlamagne Tha God, Nov. 17–18

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its 5th annual Black Men XCEL Summit, Nov. 17 and 18, as a virtual conference experience for the second year, expanding its reach and impact as the premier national event dedicated to celebrating and advancing the excellence and leadership of Black men. In partnership with Host Sponsor,...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 3

Brandon 42
5d ago

I prefer the positive representation of Black males to the constant barrage of news about how everything is racist.

Reply
2
Related
thebossmagazine.com

Charlamagne tha God, of TV Show ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth,’ Makes Black Progress a Priority

Charlamagne Tha God is turning his sights towards television. Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is a household name when it comes to radio entertainment. Host and co-creator of one of hip hop’s most iconic radio shows, “The Breakfast Club”, Charlamagne has also taken television by storm. He has teamed up with Stephen Colbert to co-produce and create “Tha God’s Honest Truth”, a late-night television show on Comedy Central. Staying true to his colors, Charlamagne uses the show as a platform to push forward his unapologetic vision of the world, where he tackles social issues, politics, and current events. Undeniably honest, his comedy sketches are a breath of fresh air in a world filled with half-baked truths. Since the premiere, Charlamagne has covered topics that touch upon the racism present in the FBI’s treatment of Black people and communities, critical race theory, mental health and generational trauma, and the toxic effects of social media.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Charlamagne Tha God’s Honest Truth On Living Out His Dreams to Become a Major Player In Mainstream Media

As the ’80s raced into the ’90s and hip-hop went from rec centers and cookouts into the wider world, so did the dream of making an impact in an amorphous, exciting genre. It was everywhere: TV, art, clothes. It’s no wonder that a young boy from South Carolina was so intrigued with the culture and aspired to become a part of it. Lenard Larry McKelvey imagined himself part of the Sean “Diddy” Combs–led squad/label of Bad Boy. With a tattoo of comic book legend Wolverine holding a microphone in his right hand, symbolizing building a worldwide career through music for this kid in an anonymous Southern town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Puts Jackboy On Blast With Court Documents, Jackboy Responds

Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Jeff Sessions
Person
Ben Crump
The Press

REVOLT Summit x AT&T Took Over The City Of Atlanta With Powerful Three-Day Experience With Offset, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Meek Mill, Gunna, Allen Iverson, Rick Ross & More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T officially returned to Atlanta, GA this past weekend for its third iteration of specially-curated panels, workshops and more aimed to empower young Black artists and leaders. The local community and fans alike gathered in-person for this year's Summit, which featured exclusive performances and appearances from today's leading cultural creators such as Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Offset, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Jeezy, Gunna, Rubi Rose, Druski, Joey Bada$$, City Girls, and other best-selling artists in the Hip Hop industry.
FESTIVAL
CBS New York

BET Partners With Apollo Theater To Provide $100K In Grants To Harlem Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As part of BET’s Soul Train Awards weekend, and in partnership with host venue the Apollo Theater, ten Harlem businesses and non-profits learned they will each receive a $10,000 microgrant. The investment comes following BET’s $20 million Saving Our Selves COVID-19 Fund, and expands on The Apollo and The 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) 2021 Harlem Microgrant program launched in 2020. The grants will support the awardees’ continued recovery from COVID-19, in honor of the entrepreneurial spirit of Soul Train’s innovative creator, Don Cornelius. “BET remains committed to the recovery of Black communities as we continue to navigate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Chance The Rapper#Blackrock#Racial Injustice#Host Sponsor#Xcel Sponsor Showcase#Internal Audit
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy