Black Men Xcel Summit Virtual Experience to Celebrate Black Male Excellence and Leadership, Featuring Attorney Ben Crump, Chance The Rapper, and Charlamagne Tha God, Nov. 17–18
BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its 5th annual Black Men XCEL Summit, Nov. 17 and 18, as a virtual conference experience for the second year, expanding its reach and impact as the premier national event dedicated to celebrating and advancing the excellence and leadership of Black men. In partnership with Host Sponsor,...www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 3