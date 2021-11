USC football fans arrive at UCLA weekend hoping for a win over the Bruins, but with thoughts focused primarily on the search for a new head coach. No one needs an explanation of how big a hire this is. It will define Mike Bohn’s tenure as athletic director. It will shape USC football and the Pac-12 for the next several years. Will the Trojans catch and then pass Oregon, or will they remain stuck? It’s a massive moment, and it’s hard to ignore that it’s the most important matter in USC athletics right now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO