Michael Keaton and ‘Dopesick’ FYC Event Make for a Hot Hollywood Ticket

Batman star reacts to learning Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Batman star Michael Keaton was kind of upset when he learned that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Keaton had an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and the host had to break the news to the actor. Keaton’s response was a bit colorful, but he understood it. Keaton has been in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight’s beginnings in movies. While Ryan Reynolds absolutely nailed his Deadpool performance for Marvel, and he was also the Green Lantern for DC. Fans will see more actors pop up between the two franchises in future projects as more of them get announced every day. For Keaton, he says he won’t try and learn a lot about these two separate universes so that he won’t get confused more than he already is. For some fans, he’s the best Batman actor, but clearly isn’t taking himself seriously since he helped make the superhero genre popular.

