ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michael Keaton and ‘Dopesick’ FYC Event Make for a Hot Hollywood Ticket

By Libby Hill
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seemed the hottest ticket in Los Angeles on Monday night was Hulu’s FYC event for “Dopesick,” where a capacity crowd at Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to an early screening of the...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
moviesinfocus.com

Harold Ramis’ MULTIPLICITY Starring Michael Keaton Is A Comedy Masterpiece

The late, great Harold Ramis’ 1996 film Multiplicity is one of the all-time great comedies. Michael Keaton is superb as Doug Kinney, the family man who is so busy in life that gets cloned three times in order to keep up with his demeaning existence. Based on a short story by Chris Miller which was published in National Lampoon magazine 1993, the high-concept comedy is steeped in rich characterisation.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dopesick': Kaitlyn Dever on Working With Michael Keaton and Why 'Justified' Will Always Be Special to Her

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special, 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Frank Miller: Michael Keaton is the best Batman

Frank Miller considers Michael Keaton to be the best Batman. The legendary comic book writer - who inspired the films 'Sin City' and Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' Batman trilogy - has revealed that Keaton is the finest actor to have portrayed the Caped Crusader. Asked for his favourite on-screen...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Virginia State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Refuses to Discuss Batman Role in The Flash

Fans have been looking forward to seeing The Flash as it would mark the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader around 30 years after he last played the character in Batman Returns. During the DC FanDome event last month, they gave us a quick glimpse of his return and now people are more curious about what he'll do in the film.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety’s FYC Fest: Documentary Day Lineup Announced

Variety has announced the lineup for this year’s Variety FYC Fest Documentary Day on Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. The event will celebrate the top documentary filmmakers whose films have premiered in the last year.  These back-to-back series of panels will include conversations about the newfound popularity of documentaries, the road to creating a compelling narrative, and the myriad of ways filmmakers can create nonfiction stories in film today.  The first filmmaker panel will be moderated by Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and include Todd Haynes (Apple TV Plus’ “Velvet Underground”), Stanley Nelson (Showtime’s “Attica”), Nanfu Wang (HBO’s “In...
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Teases Return as Vulture

Michael Keaton took a villainous turn as the Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. By the end of the film, he survived his fight again Spider-Man and got incarcerated afterward which hints that we didn't see the last of him. Fans have been wondering about when will they see him again, but then he appeared in the Morbius trailer which hinted that it may be his next appearance. Now, it looks like he may appear again in another Marvel project.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Strong
Person
Michael Keaton
epicstream.com

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Crossed Over To Marvel

Batman star reacts to learning Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Batman star Michael Keaton was kind of upset when he learned that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also crossed over to Marvel. Keaton had an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and the host had to break the news to the actor. Keaton’s response was a bit colorful, but he understood it. Keaton has been in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight’s beginnings in movies. While Ryan Reynolds absolutely nailed his Deadpool performance for Marvel, and he was also the Green Lantern for DC. Fans will see more actors pop up between the two franchises in future projects as more of them get announced every day. For Keaton, he says he won’t try and learn a lot about these two separate universes so that he won’t get confused more than he already is. For some fans, he’s the best Batman actor, but clearly isn’t taking himself seriously since he helped make the superhero genre popular.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Laida Lertxundi Introduces Her Film "Autofiction"

Laida Lertxundi's Autofiction is showing exclusively on Mubi starting November 22, 2021 in most countries in the series Brief Encounters, as well as part of the series Landscape Plus: The Films of Laida Lertxundi.That Seasoni was folded like a pollo desplumado (featherless chicken) recovering from a shocking and unintelligible birthing experience. I got a phone call asking if I’d like to come to New Zealand to be an artist-in-residence at the University of Auckland and work on a film, all expenses paid. Yes was my resounding answer.I was living in Los Angeles. After many years as a single artist, teaching part-time with the freedom to make my work, a new reality was now setting in. It was the Trump era. Medical aid, already meager under Obamacare, was eroding. Rent prices were now New York prices, and it was impossible to afford renting a studio in addition to a home.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC. We're thrilled to learn of Anderson's return to Law & Order, as it falls around his...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyc#Hulu#Neuehouse Hollywood#Oxycontin#Purdue Pharma
Variety

‘Trolls 3’ to Debut in Theaters in 2023

Universal Pictures has announced plans for a third “Trolls” movie. The still-untitled film will be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. Notably, the upcoming installment in the animated family-friendly franchise is deviating from the release pattern of its predecessor, which unexpectedly shook up the film exhibition industry last year. Universal planned to release “Trolls World Tour” in March 2020, right before COVID-19 forced movie theaters around the globe to close. Rather than delaying the film until cinemas were able to reopen, the studio decided to put it on digital rental service on the same day as its theatrical debut. However,...
MOVIES
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meet the Documentary Masterminds Behind Non-Fiction Hits ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Fauci,’ and More

When two veteran New York filmmakers — married producer-financier Dan Cogan and producer-director Liz Garbus — launched Story Syndicate in 2019, Cogan transitioned from daily management of Impact Partners (Oscar-winning “Icarus” and “The Cove”) to join forces with Garbus (Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated “What Happened Miss Simone?”) with one big idea in mind: to create a Brooklyn headquarters for multiple filmmakers to create documentary series, features, shorts, and podcasts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

”Free Solo’ but Down’: GQ Profile of Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov Sets Documentary Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov is coming to screen as a feature documentary, Variety has learned exclusively. Conde Nast Entertainment has brokered a deal for a 2021 profile of Molchanov, which appeared in the pages of GQ, to be adapted into a film from Boardwalk Pictures and production company ClubHaus. Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.” At the beginning of the pandemic, they signed executive and producer Jonathan Hausfater to an overall deal. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Studios to Develop Animated Children’s Series Based on “Robotos” NFTs (Exclusive)

The NFTs are coming to children’s television. Time Studios, the film and TV production division of the nearly 100-year-old magazine, is developing an animated children’s show based on the “Robotos,” a non-fungible token (NFT) project from artist Pablo Stanley. The Robotos NFT collection consists of 10,000 randomly-generated droids made up of more than 170 different characteristics. it’s similar to other NFT avatar projects like the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, though decidedly more family-friendly. Time Studios’ recently-launched kids and family division will spearhead the project, and the company suggests that additional programming based on NFT-native intellectual property is in the development pipeline,...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy