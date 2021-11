Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were really the only choices to kick-off Disney+ Day. The Jungle Cruise duo has all the chemistry you could ask for. Both The Rock and the Mary Poppins star had something to say about the pecking order for this honor. It's been a hallmark of all of their work together to have some lighthearted banter about who deserves the spotlight. In the end, they both agree to put that question aside and get to all the awesome projects that are in store for the rest of the day. There will be loads of Star Wars content announced and previewed. Marvel will be giving fans some absolute delights with their offerings. Disney already released a new look at a Big Hero 6 series featuring Baymax and some new fun with the Ice Age franchise. So, things are off to a strong start.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO