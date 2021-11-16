ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelaida Afilipoaie • Researcher, imec-SMIT-VUB

By Davide Abbatescianni
Cover picture for the articleWe seized the opportunity to meet with Adelaida Afilipoaie, researcher at Brussels' imec-SMIT-VUB, to discuss the ways in which Netflix Originals are transforming the European streaming landscape. In our chat, Afilipoaie covered a variety of topics including production trends, genres, formats and other industry changes brought on by the...

#Netflix Originals#Television#European Netflix Original
