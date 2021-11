Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his former co-star Peter Scolari during a TV interview, 10 days after he sadly lost his battle with leukemia. Tom Hanks, 65, got emotional during an interview less than two weeks after his friend Peter Scolari passed away. The Oscar winner appeared on the November 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and choked back tears as he talked about his former Bosom Buddies co-star. The pair appeared together on two seasons of the ABC show, from November 1980 to March 1982. “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy has absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies,” Tom said.

