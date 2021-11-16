Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast Spent Two Days Improvising One 16-Minute Scene

What’s the deal with Don’t Look Up, the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and a barrel of other movie stars? Here’s what we know. It’s a dark comedy about two scientists who discover a world-ending comet hurtling toward Earth and for some reason have trouble getting the media and the government to take this global threat seriously—so totally a work of fantastical science fiction and not based on even an ounce of truth. I’m not kidding about the cast either. They really called up the entire A-List. (The trailer for this dropped today, btw. You can watch it above.)

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO