Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast Spent Two Days Improvising One 16-Minute Scene

Leonardo DiCaprio said he signed up for Netflix's star-studded film about a comet threatening to wipe out life on Earth because it is an urgent analogy for the climate crisis.
The dark satire "Don't Look Up" stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers whose warnings about imminent catastrophe fall on deaf ears in a starkly partisan and divided United States led by an incompetent president -- played by Meryl Streep.
Fresh from attending the UN COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, DiCaprio said Adam McKay's script solved the "next to impossible" problem of making a suspenseful film about a crisis that "evolves over a century."
"How do we as a species, as a society, as a culture, politically, deal with imminent armageddon?" DiCaprio asked a Los Angeles preview screening audience on Thursday.
Comments / 0