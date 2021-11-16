ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

12 Movies Like Cruel Intentions That Are Definitely Worth Watching

By Maria Loreto
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Cruel Intentions" celebrated its 20th anniversary a few years ago. I attended a screening and was surprised by the variety of people in attendance. I was...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Worth Watching: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd in ‘Shrink,’ All-Star ‘Red Notice’ Caper, Disney+ Day Bonanza, Lifetime’s Holiday Movie Deluge

Starry streaming highlights on a busy Friday include Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd teaming in the seriocomic The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+, and Dwayne Johnson joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for Netflix’s comic caper Red Notice. A rival streamer declares Friday as Disney+ Day with a bushel of premieres, including a new Home Alone movie. Lifetime kicks off its “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series of new holiday movies, 35 in all through Christmas.
MOVIES
Napa Valley Register

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “Spencer”

“Spencer” is a mesmerizing film about Princess Diana. The film gets at the heart of the problem and isn’t afraid to place blame. Look for Kristen Stewart to pop up on plenty of Best Actress lists this year. She’s just that good.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruel Intentions
TVOvermind

We Need Another Movie Like Dazed and Confused

Saying that the movies of today have a very uptight feel to them is the kind of over-generalization I don’t like to point out, but when it comes to mentioning movies like Dazed and Confused, which was a pleasing swirl of stereotypes and emotions that come together to form what a lot of people think of as the high school experience, it’s fair to say that things have changed quite a bit. And keep in mind, this movie was released back in the early 90s when things were definitely changing and the whole vibe was one that a lot of people were still trying to figure out. The movie Dazed and Confused had plenty of moments that a lot of people today might look at and call controversial or downright wrong, but one thing that’s become insanely irritating when it comes to movies and the views that people express about them is that many folks either fail or don’t want to take into account that the eras being represented in these types of movies depict a very different time when things weren’t the way they know them to be now.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Shows To Watch If You Like Freeform’s “Cruel Summer”

Teen dramas have always been big hits in the TV world. Combine that with a a little suspense and mystery and you’ve got the perfect recipe for success. That’s exactly what Cruel Summer has. The series debuted on Freeform in the summer of 2021 and it became a hit almost instantly. The show centers around two teenage girls, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia). Kate is pretty and popular while Jeanette is an outcast who longs to be cool. In her desperation to be cool, she develops an obsession with Kate and makes several attempts to be noticed by her. However, both girls find their worlds turned upside down when Kate mysteriously vanishes. In her absence, Jeanette weasels her way into the popular crowd. She essentially becomes the new Kate. When Kate returns, though, she reveals something about Jeanette that once again sends both of their worlds into a tail spin. If you’re a fan of drama and mystery, Cruel Summer is certainly work checking out. However, if you’re already caught up on the show and you’re looking for something else to give you the same vibe, you’ve got some great options. Keep reading for five shows to watch if you’re a fan of Cruel Summer.
TV SERIES
SFGate

'Clifford the Big Red Dog': Not a great movie, but worth a belly rub or two

Success, for the new "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie, a hybrid of live-action and animation based on the book series and PBS TV show, was never a high bar. Find a cute kid. Make sure the title character, a giant, red, CGI mutt, isn't too creepy-looking. Tell a sweet story. Call it a day. The film neatly checks all those boxes - and, at times, even does a bit more.
MOVIES
Vox

Why movies tilt the camera like this

The Dutch angle (aka Dutch tilt, canted angle, or oblique angle) is a filmmaking technique that involves setting the camera at an angle and tilting the entire scene. You see it everywhere, from blockbuster movies to soap commercials. It’s used to emphasize when something is a little off, or just to make a shot look more interesting.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Is Love Hard starring Nina Dobrev worth the watch?

Netflix is certainly not scrimping when it comes to Christmas content right now. As well as Elizabeth Hurley's new movie, the streaming giant has also released Love Hard, a festive film with a brilliant message. The new movie also sees The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev lead the cast –...
MOVIES
No Film School

What Is It Like to Write a Movie for Marvel?

A couple of No Film School readers jumped into the deep end... Ryan and Kaz Firpo are filmmakers. The same kind that so many No Film School readers are—in fact, they are No Film School readers. They were both making their way through the industry through various gigs and angles until they decided to lock themselves in a cabin and write the best script they could.
MOVIES
Mac Observer

Enjoy Marvel Movies with an IMAX-Like Experience on Disney+

Disney+ has brought us plenty of content to enjoy this weekend. One cool feature has just arrived that will give you an IMAX-like experience in the comfort of your own home. You can enjoy some of your favorite movies in IMAX Enhanced through the streaming service. What Is the IMAX...
MOVIES
Inverse

The indie sci-fi movie on HBO Max has a powerful message worth watching

The science fiction genre has produced some of the greatest fictional worlds in the history of storytelling — worlds in which exotic fictional planets exist and traveling across the universe is as simple as hopping on a plane is now. But that doesn’t mean every sci-fi movie has to have spaceships flying through the skies or battles on the moon.
MOVIES
thesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: Eternals

“Eternals” is one of those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that tries to introduce a whole team of new superheroes at once. Sometimes this works to great effect: “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us five new characters that were instantly iconic. Other times the tactic falls flat, like with Thor’s forgettable entourage. The cast of “Eternals” falls between the two, though sadly the film pulls slightly toward the latter.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is Marvel's Eternals Worth Watching?

Some says it is nothing like any other MCU film but not all agrees. Is Eternals worth-watching?. It is what they claim it is: Eternals is unlike any other MCU movie, and it opened doors for the brighter future of the franchise. It has been more than a decade when...
MOVIES
pasoroblesdailynews.com

10 best graduation movies to watch

Every student has imagined his/her graduation ceremony at least once in life. If you are a high school student, you are very close to this event. In case you need some inspiration or want to dive into the graduation atmosphere, here is a list of the best films to watch before this ceremony. Find some free time and choose one of them to enjoy. Still, the essay writing service can assist you with your written tasks to solve the problem with lack of time for relaxation.
MOVIES
pdxmonthly.com

Every Movie Should Be Like Spencer

It’s not hard to make me roll my eyes. A blunt metaphor, a misplaced hyperbole, most tweets: all surefire ways to drive my pupils to the back of my skull. So why, then, do I love Spencer so much?. Pablo Larraín’s self-described “fable from a true tragedy” about Diana, Princess...
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Underrated Disney+ series that are worth the watch

Disney+ has a mix of new and old shows in its arsenal. Many have heard of all the big Marvel and Star Wars productions; however, there is a lot more great content on the platform. Here are some of the coolest, lesser-known series available to stream. “Solar Opposites”. No longer...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy