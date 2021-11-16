Solar Opposites Holiday Special Trailer: 'Tis The Season For Demented Alien Shenanigans

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3.
The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.
Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below.
