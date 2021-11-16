Solar Opposites Holiday Special Trailer: 'Tis The Season For Demented Alien Shenanigans

The new holiday production at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, “Winter Wonderland,” is a special gift in more ways than one to its author, cast and crew. In this heartwarming musical tale (penned by head Bootlegger and frequent actor Brad Hauskins), a dad wants to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas like the ones of his youth. It leads him and his family first to a historic Christmas-tree farm, and then on a magical journey to the year 1921, where he learns that while remembering the past is important, the best way to hold on to tradition is to enjoy the Christmas present.

