ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kieron J Walsh • Director of The Racer

By Fabien Lemercier
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving notably turned heads with When Brendan Met Trudy and Jump (both presented in Toronto in 2000 and 2012 respectively), Irish director Kieron J Walsh attended the 22nd Arras Film Festival with his latest opus The Racer. [. +. ]. , which screened in the European Discoveries section (and...

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

Related
cineuropa.org

Margarethe von Trotta • Director

The German actress, scriptwriter and film director Margarethe von Trotta has received the first of the Mikeldi Honorary Awards at the 63rd Edition of the Zinebi - International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao for a lifetime of movie-making. We spoke to her about her career, her profession, her films, her inspiration and her outlook on film and on the world.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

18 projects set to be showcased at the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village

Having only just unveiled the programme (read our article) for its 13th edition (running 11 – 18 December), the Les Arcs Film Festival has now revealed the larger part of its highly popular Industry Village (a yearly event bringing together 550+ participants from all over Europe), divulging the list of 18 European projects in development which are participating in the Co-Production Village, as well as the eight winners of its Talent Village. The festival’s Work in Progress selection will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Alice Lesort and Katarzyna Siniarska • Presidents, Europa International

On the occasion of its annual conference which took place last week during the 18th Seville European Film Festival, Europa International elected two new co-presidents: Alice Lesort (Les Films du Losange) from France and Katarzyna Siniarska (New Europe Film Sales) from Poland. Also on the board are Sabine Chemaly (TF1 Studio), Paola Corvino (Intramovies), Jenny Walendy, (The Match Factory), Frédéric Corvez (Urban Distribution International) and Léo Teste (Film Constellation), with outgoing president Jean-Christophe Simon (Films Boutique) becoming treasurer. A review of the most sensitive issues for European international salespeople with the two new pilots of the association, which has now been in existence for ten years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Doping#Irish#European Discoveries#Picentre Films Rrb#Cineuropa#Racer#The Tour De France
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Free Solo’ and ‘Rescue’ Directors Set Next Film as Love Triangle Between Patagonia and North Face Execs

“Free Solo” Oscar winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are already at work on their next documentary project while back in the awards conversation for their Thai cave doc “The Rescue.” As reported by Variety, the filmmaking duo are now in the edit suite on their upcoming big-screen effort, set as a love triangle that spans decades, and touches on everything from business to romance and, per their usual beat, the great outdoors. The yet-to-be-titled documentary, eyeing a 2022 launch, will track the complex relationship involving Yvon Chouinard, the rock climber and conservationist who also founded the popular apparel company...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
ROCK MUSIC
cineuropa.org

REPORT: Cartoon 360 2021

This week, the city of Lille hosted the latest edition of Cartoon 360, one of Europe's top animation pitching event for transmedia projects and IPs. Producers, writers and animators had the opportunity to pitch their 14 new projects to 20 experts repping top animation players. The sessions were moderated by Cartoon veterans Vanessa Chapman, Christophe Erbes and John Lomas-Boullivant.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
cineuropa.org

Interviews

Weekly feature introducing you to film professionals from all over Europe sorted by name. 6042 interviews available in total starting from 14/05/2002. Last updated on 23/11/2021. 637 interviews inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ... 401 402 403 next. "I...
MOVIES
Variety

The Brit List: Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops U.K. Screenplay Showcase

“Obeah” by Tianna Johnson has topped The Brit List, an annual showcase of unproduced screenplays out of the U.K. The list was compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. Johnson, represented by Curtis Brown, received 15 recommendations for urban fantasy drama TV show “Obeah.” “Maps,” a sci-fi TV show by as yet unrepresented writer Jessi Drewett received 13 recommendations. TV comedy drama “Animals,” by Laurence Coriat, who is represented by the Independent Talent Group, has Warp Films and Haut et Court attached as producers and received 12 recommendations. Scripts need a minimum of seven recommendations...
TV & VIDEOS
cineuropa.org

Films / Reviews

5853 news (films / reviews) available in total starting from 25/07/2002. Last updated on 20/11/2021. 671 news (films / reviews) inserted in the last 12 months. Review: A Perfect Love Story Where Nothing Goes Wrong or Does It..?. 15 November 2021. 11 November 2021. 09 November 2021. Review: What Went...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Free Solo’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Set Patagonia Love Story as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

While their most recent doc “The Rescue” – which has a market screening this week at IDFA – continues its festival and award-circuit run, directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have been at work in the edit suite prepping their next big-screen effort – a decades spanning love story mixing business, philanthropy, and the great outdoors. Speaking with Variety, Vasarhelyi offered new details of the long-in-the-work project, which had previously gone by the title “Tompkins.” Produced by National Geographic and aiming for a mid-2022 launch, the still-untitled doc will follow the complicated relationship between conservationist and climber Yvon Chouinard, founder of...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Denis Imbert’s Les chemins de pierre is now in post-production

After a nine-week film shoot which kicked off on 14 September, Les chemins de pierre - Denis Imbert’s third feature following Vicky. (to be released in French cinemas on 15 December) - is now in post-production, with Jean Dujardin (the winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 2012 and Cannes’ 2011 Acting Award for The Artist.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Wins Stockholm Film Festival Audience Award

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, one of the top contenders in this season’s Oscar race, has won the audience award at the Stockholm International Film Festival. The drama, a coming-of-age tale amid the political upheaval in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, was picked by festival visitors at the 2021 Stockholm Festival, which wrapped on Sunday. Belfast beat out Nordic favorite The Worst Person in the World, a romantic drama from Norwegian director Joachim Trier which was a prize winner in Cannes and is Norway’s official contender for the 2022 best international feature Oscar. Other awards favorites in the running in Stockholm included Pablo...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Cyber Group Studios’ experts uncover 360-degree brand strategies at Cartoon 360

Day 1 of Lille’s Cartoon 360 (16-18 November 2021) was opened by a keynote speech entitled “From ‘Unreal’ to a Real 360 Brand Strategy for the Future”, hosted by French firm Cyber Group Studios’ senior vice-president studio and associate producer, Olivier Lelardoux, and technical director, Andreas Carlen. The talk was chaired by Christophe Erbes.
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

The Ile-de-France region backs Vanessa Filho’s Le Consentement

11 feature films have been selected for aid (€3.1m in total), as granted today, 19 November, by the Ile-de-France region. Stealing focus among these works is Le Consentement, the big screen adaptation of Vanessa Springora’s best-selling book of the same name, which explores how she found herself under the power of a famous writer. She was 13 years old back in 1986, while he was almost 50. She explains how she was the victim of predatory behaviour on three counts: sexual, literary and psychological. But over and above her personal story, she questions the excesses of that time and the complaisance of a world blinded by talent and fame. Set to commence filming next year with Jean-Paul Rouve and Kim Higelin in its cast, this will be Vanessa Filho’s second feature film on the heels of Angel Face.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

WEMW introduces its new Inspirational Labs

When East Meets West (WEMW) is launching a complete programme of Inspirational Labs, a series of mini-workshops meant to stimulate producers and help them to develop new content, explore new business models and discover new markets. It should be noted that the call for the Co-Production Forum is now closed, and a record number of more than 430 submissions have been received.
ENTERTAINMENT
cineuropa.org

FICX Pro continues to give a leg up to emerging talents

The 59th edition of the Gijón International Film Festival is once again about to kick off an in-person iteration of its FICX Pro industry sidebar, which began in 2017 under the Industry Days banner and has now established itself as a meeting point for audiovisual professionals. Its aim is to stimulate creation, foster the development of works and facilitate their circulation. The rendezvous will be held from 22-25 November this year.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Rachid Bouchareb is shooting Nos frangins

8 November saw Rachid Bouchareb kicking off filming on Nos frangins (as revealed by French regional daily Sud-Ouest). This will be the 12th feature film to come courtesy of the director thrice nominated for the Best International Film Oscar by way of Dust of Life in 1996, Days of Glory.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for IDFA Luminous title Museum of the Revolution

The new documentary from US-based, Serbian filmmaker and visual artist Srđan Keča (The Real Social Network), titled Museum of the Revolution, will world premiere in IDFA's Luminous strand on 20 November. The story is set in Belgrade, where in 1961, there were plans to build a grand museum as a...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy