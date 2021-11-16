ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Márgenes pays tribute to Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes

By Alfonso Rivera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 11th Madrid Independent Film Festival – Márgenes will take place from 16-21 November and will play host to more than 30 premieres in the Spanish capital. Standing out among them is the most recent outing by Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes, who will receive the Márgenes Special Award for his impressive...

Margarethe von Trotta • Director

The German actress, scriptwriter and film director Margarethe von Trotta has received the first of the Mikeldi Honorary Awards at the 63rd Edition of the Zinebi - International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao for a lifetime of movie-making. We spoke to her about her career, her profession, her films, her inspiration and her outlook on film and on the world.
MOVIES
The curtain rises on the 20th RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival

The 20th edition of the RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival is kicking off today with the pre-opening screening of Silvia Brunelli’s first work The Miracle Child. , which was presented at the latest Venice Film Festival. Unspooling 18 - 26 November, and directed by Fabrizio Ferrari, the agenda of this year’s traditional Roman rendez-vous with contemporary, independent cinema will showcase 95 works in competition, whether feature films, documentaries or shorts, hailing from Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the USA, Canada, Burkina Faso and the Lebanon, boasting 21 world premieres, 9 European premieres and 45 Italian premieres, alongside a jam-packed programme of associated events, meetings and masterclasses.
MOVIES
Il buco wins the International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg

The second edition of the International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg (11-21 November) to have unfolded in a hybrid format has already been and gone. Besides a retrospective entitled “Breaks and Turning Points” dedicated to milestone movies which have screened at the festival over its 70-year existence, not to mention a programme for children and tributes to German producer Bettina Brokemper and French director Claude Lelouch, the gathering also showcased a selection of truly international productions across various categories and competitions.
MOVIES
Rock Bottom Riser heads home with the top prize at Zinebi after being named Best First Film

On Friday 19 December, the international jury tasked with picking the winner of the ZIFF International Competition (ZINEBI first Film) announced its much-anticipated verdict. This year’s panel at the Zinebi International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Bilbao, now in its 63rd year, was formed by journalist, researcher and film critic Paula Arantzazu Ruiz, writer and program director Eva Sangiorgi and artist and filmmaker Helena Wittmann. The festival ran in hybrid format between 12 and 19 of November, with live screenings in cinemas across Bilbao and streamed on the online platform Filmin. This year’s winner was the hypnotic and evocative documentary Rock Bottom Riser, directed and produced by the USA’s Fern Silva.
MOVIES
Pietro Marcello
Gaspar Noé
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Cannes Palme d’Or Honoree Marco Bellocchio’s ‘Marx Can Wait’ Finds North American Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to “Marx Can Wait” by Italian film master Marco Bellocchio, who received the honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Represented in international markets by The Match Factory, “Marx Can Wait” is a moving and personal family tale exploring how the suicide of his twin brother Camillo shaped Bellocchio’s life and body of work. The documentary played at New York Film Festival and is eligible for this year’s Academy Awards. In “Marx Can Wait,” Bellocchio tackles the trauma of Camillo’s death and invites family members to present their memories of his twin...
MOVIES
Denis Imbert’s Les chemins de pierre is now in post-production

After a nine-week film shoot which kicked off on 14 September, Les chemins de pierre - Denis Imbert’s third feature following Vicky. (to be released in French cinemas on 15 December) - is now in post-production, with Jean Dujardin (the winner of the Best Actor Oscar in 2012 and Cannes’ 2011 Acting Award for The Artist.
MOVIES
Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since COVID-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age. The festival, which rose to international prominence under current Venice topper Alberto Barbera, has always been geared toward...
MOVIES
FICX Pro continues to give a leg up to emerging talents

The 59th edition of the Gijón International Film Festival is once again about to kick off an in-person iteration of its FICX Pro industry sidebar, which began in 2017 under the Industry Days banner and has now established itself as a meeting point for audiovisual professionals. Its aim is to stimulate creation, foster the development of works and facilitate their circulation. The rendezvous will be held from 22-25 November this year.
MOVIES
Rachid Bouchareb is shooting Nos frangins

8 November saw Rachid Bouchareb kicking off filming on Nos frangins (as revealed by French regional daily Sud-Ouest). This will be the 12th feature film to come courtesy of the director thrice nominated for the Best International Film Oscar by way of Dust of Life in 1996, Days of Glory.
MOVIES
Rhino and Lioness round up top Horse awards in Stockholm

The passionate activist, Sakharov laureate and in the last decade increasingly prolific filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s Rhino. has been chosen as the top winner at the 32nd edition of the Stockholm International Film Festival, it was announced already Thursday – partly due to pandemic-related difficulties for the winners to be physically present and partly in order to schedule extra screenings of the awarded films. The powerful underworld portrayal of Ukraine's "wild 90s" will be awarded with the 2021 Bronze Horse at the official prize ceremony, taking place Sunday.
MOVIES
The Ile-de-France region backs Vanessa Filho’s Le Consentement

11 feature films have been selected for aid (€3.1m in total), as granted today, 19 November, by the Ile-de-France region. Stealing focus among these works is Le Consentement, the big screen adaptation of Vanessa Springora’s best-selling book of the same name, which explores how she found herself under the power of a famous writer. She was 13 years old back in 1986, while he was almost 50. She explains how she was the victim of predatory behaviour on three counts: sexual, literary and psychological. But over and above her personal story, she questions the excesses of that time and the complaisance of a world blinded by talent and fame. Set to commence filming next year with Jean-Paul Rouve and Kim Higelin in its cast, this will be Vanessa Filho’s second feature film on the heels of Angel Face.
MOVIES
Nine leading independent production outfits form "The Creatives"

Yesterday, nine leading independent production outfits from eight different countries formed a creative and development alliance called "The Creatives", designed to house a slate of high-end drama series and films and increase their collective power. The new label has sealed a three-year partnership agreement with Fremantle, which will help to...
MOVIES
Maria Ekerhovd receives the Eurimages Co-Production Award

This year’s Eurimages Co-Production Award, an award acknowledging the decisive role of co-productions in fostering international exchange, pays tribute to Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd. The prize will be presented during the European Film Awards ceremony on Saturday, 11 December, in Berlin. In 2011, Ekerhovd founded the production company Mer Film,...
MOVIES
Cash injection of €47 million to support Spanish productions

In late October, the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport announced its proposed financial support package for 2021 through the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA). Of the 70 applications received, just 45 were successful (40 fiction films, four animated films and one documentary). The pool included 33 international coproductions — 31 with Spain as the majority partner and two where Spanish production companies played a secondary role. Selected projects will receive a share of €47 million; that’s a €7-million increase on last year. This funding is part of the pot made available for Programme 330A, Spain’s Recovery and Resilience Plan for culture.
MOVIES
‘Three Musketeers’ Movies Get Release Dates From Pathe

Pathé (“Coda”) has set the release dates in Switzerland and France for “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” the anticipated $85 million two-part saga based on Alexandre Dumas’ masterpiece. Directed by Martin Bourboulon, the movies are produced by Dimitri Rassam’s banner Chapter 2 and Ardavan Safaee at Pathé. They are based on a script by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière (“What’s in the Name?”). “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” will be released in France and Switzerland on April 5, 2023, while “The Three Musketeers – Milady” will be released 8 months later, on Dec....
MOVIES
Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
MOVIES
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
The music world pays tribute to David Longdon

The music world has been paying tribute to Big Big Train singer David Longdon, who has died after a tragic accident. Steve Hackett led the tributes, tweeting "I’m very sad to hear of David Longdon’s passing. He was a lovely guy and had a wonderful voice. He sounded fabulous singing on the vocal version of Spectral Mornings."
MUSIC

