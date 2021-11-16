ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Exhibitor Product News: Alfa Marine & Protein has the process down

By NF Staff
nationalfisherman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfa Marine & Protein is the premier representative for Alfa Laval Protein systems. Whether your application requires equipment to process surimi, fishmeal...

www.nationalfisherman.com

kitco.com

Lundin Mining trades down after production update

Today Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) pared back its outlook with drops across most of its metals. The stock traded down 3.27% for the day to end at $10.35 a share. A year ago total copper production for 2022 was forecast between 281,000 to 305,000 tonnes. The company now expects to produce between 258,000 to 282,000.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Data Labeling for AI Products: How to Process Thousands of Data Labels

The global AI market is v[alued at over $40 billion] and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Data labeling has emerged as one of the bedrocks of the current AI boom. Some sources predict that the global data-labeling market will exceed $8 billion by 2030. The data labeling market is also growing, in fact growing at almost 30% per year**. This is because whoever can get their hands on more data and whoever can label this data faster, cheaper, and more accurately – has a competitive advantage.
SOFTWARE
nationalfisherman.com

Exhibitor Product News: Radio direction finding for MOB recovery

When you call 911 from a cell phone on land, the dispatcher can usually determine your location in just a few seconds between your phone’s internal GPS and the location information available from the cellular network. However, this is not necessarily the case when a mariner transmits a distress call over a VHF marine radio. Instead, search and rescue authorities rely on radio direction-finding systems to locate mariners in distress — even when those individuals are unable to determine or communicate their position.
nationalfisherman.com

Exhibitor Product News: Jackfield: Workwear leaders

Jackfield is a well-established leader in workwear, outdoor and commercial fishing, with over 2,000 sales outlets. We are known for our quality products — functional, well-designed, and well-made. Our team is driven by dedication, respect and commitment to our customers and partners, since 1909. Our commercial fishing collection is designed...
ECONOMY
#Fish Processing#Fish Oil#Pacific#Alfa Marine Protein#Alfa Laval Protein#Proxes#Atlas Incinerators#Halton Marine
nationalfisherman.com

Exhibitor Product News: StrongTree: The complete package

StrongTree Products is a packaging distributor that focuses on industrial markets throughout the Northwest United States. Our expertise is in heavier industrial markets where we offer products from premier manufacturers. Our packaging products include:. Strapping, tape, stretch film, high graphic waterproof boxes — 100% recyclable, plastic bags and film, stainless...
INDUSTRY
nationalfisherman.com

Exhibitor Product News: Serving your bait needs for more than 40 years

International Marine Industries (IMI) has been serving the bait needs of the commercial fishing industry in the Pacific Northwest and worldwide for more than 40 years. IMI has developed long-standing relationships with some of the industry’s largest operations, and continue to grow that base by maintaining our focus on the needs of the customers... product quality, price, service and support.
AGRICULTURE
nationalfisherman.com

Exhibitor Product News: StepliteX StormGrip: Your new boot legacy

Although fishing is an ancient profession, as a fisherman you need modern and high-quality equipment that makes your hard job at sea or in aquaculture easier. So why not choose the best and safest fishing boot on the market? We designed the StepliteX StormGrip especially for the fishing industry, a fishing boot that meets all the safety and comfort requirements for use at sea.
FISHING
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Phys.org

New process breaks bulk metal into atoms for sustainable catalyst production

Scientists have discovered a new process to break bulk metal into atoms to produce heterogeneous catalysts without any chemical waste, which will lead to new sustainable ways of making and using molecules in the most atom-efficient way. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have demonstrated that "naked" Pt atoms can...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

RNA G-quadruplex structures control ribosomal protein production

Four-stranded G-quadruplex (G4) structures form from guanine-rich tracts, but the extent of their formation in cellular RNA and details of their role in RNA biology remain poorly defined. Herein, we first delineate the presence of endogenous RNA G4s in the human cytoplasmic transcriptome via the binding sites of G4-interacting proteins, DDX3X (previously published), DHX36 and GRSF1. We demonstrate that a sub-population of these RNA G4s are reliably detected as folded structures in cross-linked cellular lysates using the G4 structure-specific antibody BG4. The 5"² UTRs of protein coding mRNAs show significant enrichment in folded RNA G4s, particularly those for ribosomal proteins. Mutational disruption of G4s in ribosomal protein UTRs alleviates translation in vitro, whereas in cells, depletion of G4-resolving helicases or treatment with G4-stabilising small molecules inhibit the translation of ribosomal protein mRNAs. Our findings point to a common mode for translational co-regulation mediated by G4 structures. The results reveal a potential avenue for therapeutic intervention in diseases with dysregulated translation, such as cancer.
SCIENCE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Enhance Your Wine Production Process from Grape to Bottle

“Intuitive. Scalable. Accurate. Flexible. Innovative.”. These are just a handful of adjectives from delighted wine industry customers who use vintrace. Our cloud-based winery software management system tracks and enhances your wine production process from grape to bottle. The team at booth 333 will demonstrate how vintrace can streamline your winemaking...
DRINKS
towardsdatascience.com

ML Product Management has a Translation Problem

The often cited figure (so common in ML/MLOps sales pitches it’s a cliche) is that 85% of AI projects fail to bring their intended results to businesses. Sloan notes that even with the right data, talent, and corporate strategy, only 20% of companies achieve financial ROI from AI initiatives. Regardless...
SOFTWARE
farmersadvance.com

Milk production is down and cheese production is still strong

U.S. butter stocks keep heading lower after falling below those a year ago in August for the first time since June 2019. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows the September 30 butter inventory at 330.1 million pounds, down 32.6 million pounds or 9% from the August level, which was revised 4.2 million pounds lowered than what was reported a month ago. Stocks were down 13.8 million pounds or 4.0% below September 2020.
AGRICULTURE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

Popularized in winemaking, biodynamic growing practices — leveraging "natural" farming techniques (think moon cycles) — are designed to bring out the best of a region's terroir and the organic properties of the crop. We're definitely used to seeing this approach to growing grapes when it comes to natural wine, but it's not something we've seen much of in the whiskey space. That seems like it's about to change, however. With the release of Waterford Whiskey's Biodynamic:Luna and Bruichladdich's "The Biodynamic Project", it's clear that whiskey distillers are exploring the regenerative properties of biodynamic farming. While it might just be another experimental thing that whiskey distillers are importing from the wine world, we can applaud any initiative that reduces carbon and environmental impact. That's not the only information worth discussing today. Get the details on Solo Stove's backyard-ready Pi Pizza oven, Lifepro's hyper-portable elliptical machine and Apple's new self-service repair program. This is Today in Gear.
ECONOMY
Design World Network

Survey says: Additive manufacturing is now a serial production process

Essentium, Inc., announced the first in a series of findings from independent global research on the current and future use of industrial 3D printing. The fourth annual study reveals that the use of large-scale AM has more than doubled in the past year for 86 percent of manufacturing companies. The...
ECONOMY
MedCity News

Flagship’s next genetic meds startup has $50M for transfer at a critical protein stop

Messenger RNA is entrenched into mainstream knowledge thanks to mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines. Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that formed mRNA company Moderna, has been working on a new startup that tackles an overlooked form of RNA. Backed by $50 million of Flagship’s cash, the new company, called Alltrna, is launching with the goal of taking a new approach to the treatment of a range of diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Mueller Water Products Stock Is Down Today

Mueller Water Products failed to deliver in its fiscal Q4, despite strong demand for its products. The results led to at least one analyst downgrade. Mueller is a "show-me" story right now. What happened. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) ended its fiscal 2021 with a whimper, and investors were not pleased....
STOCKS
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE

