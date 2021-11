Eight years ago Ben Drury saw his first playground. It wasn’t that he’d had a deprived childhood. He hadn’t just moved house. It was simply that his eyes had been opened – by becoming a dad. “I remember that very visceral memory of walking around my neighbourhood and suddenly seeing things that had always been there, but I hadn’t noticed them before – like parks and schools and nurseries, and health and safety issues of how to cross the road. The moment you have a child, you start thinking about those things.” And he also started thinking about Yoto, the critically acclaimed and award-winning portable speaker and associated platform for young children, which launched in 2017.

