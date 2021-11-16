ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karlovy Vary introducing the Proxima Competition

By Vassilis Economou
cineuropa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) is still almost seven months away, set to run from 1-9 July 2022, but the most important Czech gathering has announced a major change to its programme. The festival’s second competition, East of the West, is being replaced by Proxima,...

cineuropa.org

Film Threat

Introducing Jodea

Who doesn’t love a slapstick, homespun parody about Hollywood? Introducing Jodea, directed by Jon Cohen and written by Chloe Traicos, is everything wretched about the film business with all its elitist behavior through a goofy side lens sprinkled with some funny insights and off-beat humor. It has all the makings of a 21st-century left-of-center comedy spin on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion (1913), but it ultimately falls short.
Twin Falls Times-News

Introducing symphony to 4th-graders

KIMBERLY — Fourth-grade students in the Magic Valley are in for a treat Thursday evening at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Auditorium. A young Canadian pianist will join the Magic Valley Symphony for a special presentation of movie theme songs. Fourth-graders from 38 elementary schools around the valley are invited to bring one adult to the symphony for free.
Financial Times

Introducing… the actress Odessa Young

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. A true dive in Williamsburg is a rare find. At Skinny Dennis, a scrappy throwback to Brooklyn’s pre-gentrified days, the floors are sticky as hell, the floridly graffitied bathrooms authentically unreconstructed, and the decor a shrine to country-music legend Willie Nelson. Outside, a young woman in glasses, indigo jeans, nondescript black boots and a big black hoodie pulls up a sleeve to reveal a forearm tattoo of a cowboy hat, confessing herself “a big country-music fan”. Slim Jim – a small, fox-coloured pup of inscrutable breeding – shelters in her lap. There aren’t many honky-tonk bars left in New York, she says, “so it made sense that this would become my local”.
cineuropa.org

Alice Lesort and Katarzyna Siniarska • Presidents, Europa International

On the occasion of its annual conference which took place last week during the 18th Seville European Film Festival, Europa International elected two new co-presidents: Alice Lesort (Les Films du Losange) from France and Katarzyna Siniarska (New Europe Film Sales) from Poland. Also on the board are Sabine Chemaly (TF1 Studio), Paola Corvino (Intramovies), Jenny Walendy, (The Match Factory), Frédéric Corvez (Urban Distribution International) and Léo Teste (Film Constellation), with outgoing president Jean-Christophe Simon (Films Boutique) becoming treasurer. A review of the most sensitive issues for European international salespeople with the two new pilots of the association, which has now been in existence for ten years.
cineuropa.org

The curtain rises on the 20th RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival

The 20th edition of the RIFF - Rome Independent Film Festival is kicking off today with the pre-opening screening of Silvia Brunelli’s first work The Miracle Child. , which was presented at the latest Venice Film Festival. Unspooling 18 - 26 November, and directed by Fabrizio Ferrari, the agenda of this year’s traditional Roman rendez-vous with contemporary, independent cinema will showcase 95 works in competition, whether feature films, documentaries or shorts, hailing from Italy, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the USA, Canada, Burkina Faso and the Lebanon, boasting 21 world premieres, 9 European premieres and 45 Italian premieres, alongside a jam-packed programme of associated events, meetings and masterclasses.
cineuropa.org

18 projects set to be showcased at the Les Arcs Film Festival’s Co-Production Village

Having only just unveiled the programme (read our article) for its 13th edition (running 11 – 18 December), the Les Arcs Film Festival has now revealed the larger part of its highly popular Industry Village (a yearly event bringing together 550+ participants from all over Europe), divulging the list of 18 European projects in development which are participating in the Co-Production Village, as well as the eight winners of its Talent Village. The festival’s Work in Progress selection will be announced at a later date.
cineuropa.org

Films / Reviews

5853 news (films / reviews) available in total starting from 25/07/2002. Last updated on 20/11/2021. 671 news (films / reviews) inserted in the last 12 months. Review: A Perfect Love Story Where Nothing Goes Wrong or Does It..?. 15 November 2021. 11 November 2021. 09 November 2021. Review: What Went...
cineuropa.org

¡Dolores, guapa!

With all of its screenings sold out, the documentary ¡Dolores, guapa! [ + ] , directed by Jesús Pascual (Alcalá de Guadaíra, 1997), was one of the most talked-about titles at the recent 18th Seville European Film Festival, where it won a prize in the Panorama Andaluz section. The jury handed it the Award for Best Film “for its combination of cheek and robustness, and for offering a new angle on Seville’s Holy Week, which manages to venture beyond the local and religious aspects”.
cineuropa.org

Interviews

Weekly feature introducing you to film professionals from all over Europe sorted by name. 6042 interviews available in total starting from 14/05/2002. Last updated on 23/11/2021. 637 interviews inserted in the last 12 months. LATEST. page: [1] 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ... 401 402 403 next. "I...
cineuropa.org

Margarethe von Trotta • Director

The German actress, scriptwriter and film director Margarethe von Trotta has received the first of the Mikeldi Honorary Awards at the 63rd Edition of the Zinebi - International Festival of Documentary and Short Film of Bilbao for a lifetime of movie-making. We spoke to her about her career, her profession, her films, her inspiration and her outlook on film and on the world.
cineuropa.org

Cyber Group Studios’ experts uncover 360-degree brand strategies at Cartoon 360

Day 1 of Lille’s Cartoon 360 (16-18 November 2021) was opened by a keynote speech entitled “From ‘Unreal’ to a Real 360 Brand Strategy for the Future”, hosted by French firm Cyber Group Studios’ senior vice-president studio and associate producer, Olivier Lelardoux, and technical director, Andreas Carlen. The talk was chaired by Christophe Erbes.
cineuropa.org

REPORT: Cartoon 360 2021

This week, the city of Lille hosted the latest edition of Cartoon 360, one of Europe's top animation pitching event for transmedia projects and IPs. Producers, writers and animators had the opportunity to pitch their 14 new projects to 20 experts repping top animation players. The sessions were moderated by Cartoon veterans Vanessa Chapman, Christophe Erbes and John Lomas-Boullivant.
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for IDFA Luminous title Museum of the Revolution

The new documentary from US-based, Serbian filmmaker and visual artist Srđan Keča (The Real Social Network), titled Museum of the Revolution, will world premiere in IDFA's Luminous strand on 20 November. The story is set in Belgrade, where in 1961, there were plans to build a grand museum as a...
cineuropa.org

Helen Mirren to headline Guy Nattiv’s new feature Golda

This week, the first clapperboard slammed on Golda, the new feature directed by Guy Nattiv (Skin, Mabul, Strangers). The film, which commenced production in London, sees Academy Award winning actress Helen Mirren playing Golda Meir, Israel's first female Prime Minister. Camille Cottin, star of hit series Call My Agent, has also joined the cast. She will portray Lou Kaddar, the stateswoman's long-time personal assistant.
cineuropa.org

My Parents' Divorce

[ + ] , the first documentary feature by Romy Trajman, was screened in an international premiere within the Rebels with a Cause section of Tallin’s Black Nights Festival. Co-penned by Anaïs Straumann-Levy, it’s an intimate and surprising film in the form of a filmed diary come family study on the frontier of things left unsaid, which transcends genres. Why were her parents unable to form a family? What are their flaws? Where do their silences come from? And how do you pull yourself apart in order to better rebuild?
cineuropa.org

Il buco wins the International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg

The second edition of the International Filmfestival Mannheim-Heidelberg (11-21 November) to have unfolded in a hybrid format has already been and gone. Besides a retrospective entitled “Breaks and Turning Points” dedicated to milestone movies which have screened at the festival over its 70-year existence, not to mention a programme for children and tributes to German producer Bettina Brokemper and French director Claude Lelouch, the gathering also showcased a selection of truly international productions across various categories and competitions.
cineuropa.org

Maria Ekerhovd receives the Eurimages Co-Production Award

This year’s Eurimages Co-Production Award, an award acknowledging the decisive role of co-productions in fostering international exchange, pays tribute to Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd. The prize will be presented during the European Film Awards ceremony on Saturday, 11 December, in Berlin. In 2011, Ekerhovd founded the production company Mer Film,...
cineuropa.org

Cinematographer Robbie Ryan triumphs at EnergaCAMERIMAGE

The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography EnergaCAMERIMAGE, a unique, specialized gathering within the European film festival scene, took place 13-20 November. The winning works were announced last Saturday during a Closing Gala at in the CKK Jordanki Festival Centre in Toruń, Poland, which was also streamed internationally.
