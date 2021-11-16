Karlovy Vary introducing the Proxima Competition

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. A true dive in Williamsburg is a rare find. At Skinny Dennis, a scrappy throwback to Brooklyn’s pre-gentrified days, the floors are sticky as hell, the floridly graffitied bathrooms authentically unreconstructed, and the decor a shrine to country-music legend Willie Nelson. Outside, a young woman in glasses, indigo jeans, nondescript black boots and a big black hoodie pulls up a sleeve to reveal a forearm tattoo of a cowboy hat, confessing herself “a big country-music fan”. Slim Jim – a small, fox-coloured pup of inscrutable breeding – shelters in her lap. There aren’t many honky-tonk bars left in New York, she says, “so it made sense that this would become my local”.

