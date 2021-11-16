Cinematographers Pay Tribute to Fallen Colleague Halyna Hutchins at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

The #2 movie of 1987 — bigger than Beverly Hills Cop II, The Untouchables, Lethal Weapon, Dirty Dancing, and Predator — was Fatal Attraction, an erotic thriller about a woman (Glenn Close) who becomes obsessed with a married man (Michael Douglas) after he breaks off their brief affair. The movie, which was also nominated for six Academy Awards, became one of the pop culture touchstones of the late ’80s, and basically launched the entire erotic thriller genre of that period all by itself. It didn’t really lend itself to a sequel, but there have been a couple of attempts to turn it into a television series in recent years.

