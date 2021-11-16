ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton Will Host A Trivial Pursuit Game Show, And Everything Is Right With The World

By Anya Stanley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomebody needs to order a ton of colored wedge pieces. "Reading Rainbow" host and all-around national treasure LeVar Burton will be hosting a game show version...

Popculture

LeVar Burton Lands Game Show Hosting Gig in Wake of 'Jeopardy!' Campaign

LeVar Burton may not have landed the role of permanent Jeopardy! host, but that doesn't mean he's walking away from game shows altogether. The Reading Rainbow star is teaming up with Entertainment One to host a game show based on Hasbro's beloved Trivial Pursuit game. A network is not attached to the game show at this time. The game show will be the latest confirmed to be in development based on Hasbro's games, with the company also working on Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, among others.
