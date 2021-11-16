ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramax Sues Tarantino Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs, Says His Team Is Acting ‘Recklessly’ and Greedily’

Cover picture for the articleMiramax has filed a lawsuit against Quentin Tarantino over an Nft project involving “Pulp Fiction.” The Oscar winner announced at the start of November that he was putting seven uncut scenes...

Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Meet the Documentary Masterminds Behind Non-Fiction Hits ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Fauci,’ and More

When two veteran New York filmmakers — married producer-financier Dan Cogan and producer-director Liz Garbus — launched Story Syndicate in 2019, Cogan transitioned from daily management of Impact Partners (Oscar-winning “Icarus” and “The Cove”) to join forces with Garbus (Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated “What Happened Miss Simone?”) with one big idea in mind: to create a Brooklyn headquarters for multiple filmmakers to create documentary series, features, shorts, and podcasts.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Covid-Era Conundrum: ‘No Time to Die’ May Be the Year’s Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movie, But It Could Still Lose Millions

Over the weekend, “No Time to Die” eclipsed $730 million in global ticket sales, making the James Bond sequel both the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film and the top performing film at the box office since COVID-19 appeared on the scene and nearly shut down the movie business. The action-packed spy spectacle, which endured several coronavirus-related delays, has become the rare pandemic-era box office hit, which is even more impressive considering adult audiences — the core demographic for “No Time to Die” — have been reluctant to return to theaters. However, the movie cost more than $250 million to produce, at least...
MOVIES
Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
imdb.com

‘The Tambour of Retribution’ Review: A Potential Saudi Couple Is Separated by More Than Tradition

The first fiction film to be set amongst the working-class Black Saudi community of Riyadh, this social issues drama, released by Netflix and chosen as the Kingdom’s international feature submission, is more fascinating for the cultural differences it reveals than any felicities of filmmaking. Taking place at the end of the 1990s, the rather ominously titled “The Tambour of Retribution,” is the second feature directed by Abdulaziz Alshelahi (“Zero Distance”). It focuses on the barriers to a love match between the son of an executioner and the daughter of a wedding musician, whose society leaves them with more indebtedness to their families than free will.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
Variety

Does ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Box Office Debut Signal a Revival of a Fading Franchise?

Almost 40 years after “Ghostbusters” became a smash hit — one that launched a lucrative franchise spanning film, television and video games — Sony is proving the business of busting ghosts need not be a relic of the past. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest big-screen installment in the comedy sci-fi property, collected $44 million in its domestic box office debut, a solid start in unpredictable pandemic times. The drop in ticket sales between its first and second weekend in theaters will be an important indication of audience’s affinity for all things paranormal, but at least for now, positive reviews and a healthy...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION

