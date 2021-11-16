More than winter blues: Seasonal depression tips, insight from health experts

These days, you’ve noticed that the sun sets earlier than usual. That grandiose star, usually so bright and full of life, gives into the exhaustion and gently lays itself to rest along the horizon. The moon takes a seat at the highest point in the sky and the cold suddenly sets over the town. The winter chill embraces the city and the clouds come to blanket the moon, making the world dark and gray. The cold seeps through the windows and it makes you want to hunker down in bed, swaddled in blankets and a stomach full of hot chocolate and coffee. The urge to get up and tend to your responsibilities flutters out the door, not to be seen until spring and summer come again. November and December blur into one androgenous month as the air gets colder and your nose gets redder. Thanksgiving, Christmas, family and love — it’s just around the corner, so why does sadness plague your heart?

