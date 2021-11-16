Superhero Bits: Simu Liu And Jim Lee Head To Sesame Street, The Art Of WandaVision Book & More

On Thanksgiving Day, Sesame Street will introduce its first Asian American muppet character, Ji-Young, a young Korean American girl, in the special See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special. Helping to introduce the groundbreaking character are a number of Asian American celebrities, including DC Comics' Jim Lee and now, Lee is taking to social media to celebrate his inclusion in the special, writing that he is "excited, thrilled, and honored" to be part of welcoming the character to the iconic children's program.
