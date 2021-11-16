ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superhero Bits: Simu Liu And Jim Lee Head To Sesame Street, The Art Of WandaVision Book & More

By Ryan Scott
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic...

Marvel Star Simu Liu Reveals His Rejected Saturday Night Live Impressions

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Marvel star Simu Liu shared some impressions that he had wanted to use on Saturday Night Live while hosting to promote his upcoming work with Sesame Street. The impressions were not ultimately SNL-ready, but that didn't mean there was no way to get it on the air in NBC's famous late night block, as it turns out. He shared an impression of Emperor Palpatine to kick the conversation off, which was actually a fun one to hear actually use the words "Saturday Night Live."
Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu takes his watchlist to Google TV just in time for Disney+ debut

Google TV is expanding its celebrity-hosted “Watch with Me” feature, with Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu bringing his watchlist to the platform today. Rolling out to Chromecast and TVs from TCL and Sony, this latest installment of “Watch with Me” highlights movie and TV show picks from Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. The new Marvel star shares his favorite movies and the ones that shaped his life growing up in the new row, which will show up on the homescreen of Google TV devices.
'Sesame Street' introduces a new character

The "Sesame Street" gang is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood! Ji-Young, the show's first Korean American character, will debut in a Thanksgiving Day special, "See Us Coming Together." The special, which airs November 25, is part of the organization’s ongoing racial justice initiative, "Coming Together," and will celebrate...
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu to Help Introduce Sesame Street's First Asian American Muppet

Sesame Street is introducing its first Asian American muppet and it's doing so with the help of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. On Monday, Sesame Workshop announced the introduction of Ji-Young, a Korean American muppet who will make their debut on See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special that will debut on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. The special will air on Cartoonito on HBO Max, PBS Kids, and Sesame Street's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Is Hilariously Trolling Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans About Those Leaks

Eternals may be the newest Marvel movie on the big screen, but for many fans, the focus has been on Spider-Man: No Way Home for months. With the rumors and alleged leaks that have come out regarding just who will be in the movie, fans are going a little nuts, and Simu Liu is getting in on the fun while promoting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings coming to Disney+.
'Sesame Street' Welcomes Ji-Young

There's a new muppet resident on Sesame Street, and her name is Ji-Young. The character is voiced by puppeteer Kathleen Kim, who said it was important that she was made specifically to be Korean American. "Because that's something that all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic 'Asian,'" Kim said. "So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically Korean, but she was born here."
DC's Jim Lee to Cameo on Sesame Street's Thanksgiving Day Episode

On Thanksgiving Day, Sesame Street will introduce its first Asian American muppet character, Ji-Young, a young Korean American girl, in the special See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special. Helping to introduce the groundbreaking character are a number of Asian American celebrities, including DC Comics' Jim Lee and now, Lee is taking to social media to celebrate his inclusion in the special, writing that he is "excited, thrilled, and honored" to be part of welcoming the character to the iconic children's program.
SNL: Simu Liu recounts journey to becoming Marvel’s “first openly Chinese superhero”

Simu Liu described how an optimistic tweet he sent in 2014 foreshadowed his casting in Marvel’s recent blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while hosting tonight’s Saturday Night Live.The actor hosted the sketch show for the first time on Saturday 20 November, with Saweetie as musical guest.In his opening monologue, Liu described himself as “Marvel’s first openly Chinese superhero.”After clarifying that he is actually Chinese-Canadian, Liu then recounted his journey to winning the high-profile role. “A lot of people ask me how I landed a role in a Marvel movie,” he said. “The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian...
Netflix to Acquire Scanline VFX, Effects Studio That Has Worked on ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Eternals’ and More

Netflix is snapping up premiere visual-effects house Scanline VFX, announcing a deal to acquire the company that has done work on Netflix originals like “Stranger Things” as well as tentpole movies for Marvel, DC and others. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other usual closing conditions. Netflix said it will operate Scanline VFX as a standalone business that will continue to work with a variety of clients. Founded in 1989 in Munich, Scanline VFX also operates locations in Los Angeles, London, Vancouver, Montreal,...
Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
Billie Eilish Goes to ‘Sesame Street’

Billie Eilish recently stopped by Sesame Street to help teach kids how to count to the number two with Count von Count in a special rendition of her song “Happier Than Ever,” the title track off her second album released earlier this year. In the video, scheduled to premiere June...
Simu Liu Is Smiling and Terrified in Saturday Night Live Rehearsals

Live from New York, it's... Simu Liu! The actor known for playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is having a busy month in the Big Apple. Not only is Liu hosting Saturday Night Live this week, but he will also be swinging by Sesame Street for a Thanksgiving Day special that is set to introduce the first Asian American muppet. Liu is one of a few Marvel stars who have been asked to host SNL this season, taking the Studio 8H stage only one week after Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantunmania's Jonathan Majors. Liu took to Instagram yesterday to express his excitement (and nerves) over his upcoming sketch show appearance.
