Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jane Campion is not a fan of superhero movies. “I hate them,” the Oscar winner told me at the AFI Fest screening of her new drama, “The Power of the Dog.” “I actually hate them.” Campion offered her thoughts when I asked if she would be interested in directing a superhero movie. “I think it’s safe to say that I will never do that,” she said, adding, “They’re so noisy and like ridiculous. Sometimes you get a good giggle, but I don’t know what the thing is with the capes, a grown man in tights....

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO