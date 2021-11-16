ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Writer Of Point Break Has Written A Sequel Series About Johnny Utah's Daughter

By Ben Pearson
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Bigelow's 1991 thriller "Point Break" is one of the best action movies of all time, full stop. It's a perfect blend of character and conflict, captured...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Patrick Swayze
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Snags Role, Writer and EP Credits For Movie Sequel

Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith, Y&R) will star in the sequel to Lifetime’s THE BAD SEED, with the actress reprising the role of the troubled Emma at 15 years old. As reported by Deadline.com, Grace and her father, Ross Burge, co-wrote the script along with the writer of the 2018 movie, Barbara Marshall. This next installment is scheduled to premiere in 2022 and Grace will also be named as one of the executive producers. The Lifetime production is based on the book, turned play, turned 1956 film of a murderous girl.
MOVIES
KXLY

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s troubled marriage to be made into a documentary series

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s troubled marriage and divorce are set to become the subject of a new documentary series. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star and the 35-year-old actress tied the knot in 2015 before splitting a year later when Amber filed for a divorce which was eventually finalised in 2017 with a judge awarding Amber a $7 million settlement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves addresses rumours he married Winona Ryder while filming Dracula

Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumours that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder.For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real and is legally binding.“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, adding: “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the Stranger Things star continued. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”Meanwhile, Coppola backed up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Break#Photography
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
US Magazine

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Winona Ryder Marriage Rumors: ‘I Guess We’re Married’

It’s not a denial! Keanu Reeves responded to the longstanding rumor that he’s legally married to Winona Ryder — and he didn’t say it wasn’t true. “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” the Matrix star, 57, told Esquire in an interview published on Monday, November 22. “Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Eternals Writer Wants To See Galactus Pop Up In The Sequel

"Eternals" expands the scope and scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe far beyond anything we've seen before. The story of the Eternals spans thousands of years of human history, while the mythology of their backstory spans entire galaxies. As if to put an exclamation point on the many reactions describing...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Disney’s ‘Tiana’: Stella Meghie Will Write and Direct ‘Princess and the Frog’ Sequel Series

🎶 In the south land, there’s a city, way down on the river… 🎶. “Tiana,” described by Disney as a “new long-form musical series,” will be coming to Disney+ in 2023. And on Friday, as part of Disney+ Day, some new details have been revealed about the show, which serves as a follow-up to the studio’s beloved 2009 animated feature “The Princess and the Frog,” along with the first piece of concept art (see above).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Literary Hub

An ode to Stranger Than Fiction, the best movie about writer’s block.

On this glorious day, 15 years ago, Stranger Than Fiction came into the world. It is arguably the best movie about writer’s block, dramatic irony, fate, the unknowability of death, and the gray space between what is “real” and what is fiction. If you haven’t seen it, I regret to inform you that it was rudely taken off of Netflix this summer, and that you can’t even rent it on YouTube, but never fear! I have taken it upon myself to recount the plot in excruciating detail. Here we go:
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Does John Oliver’s Avatar Sequel Criticism Make A Valid Point?

Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time. With that single accolade, one would think it would be one of the most popular movies of all time, but with the fact that it’s been a decade since the movie came out, and the sequels still aren’t here, it feels like some people have just stopped caring. And HBO’s John Oliver is apparently one of them.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves says joining the MCU “would be an honour”

Both fans and Marvel head honcho himself, Kevin Feige are desperate for Keanu Reeves to join the MCU in some capacity, but it just hasn’t happened yet. When recently responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a typically Keanuesque response when asked about joining the MCU; “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”
MOVIES
Collider

'Tiana' First Look Reveals an All-New Magical Adventure in Disney's 'Princess and the Frog' Sequel Series

One of Disney’s most iconic princesses is making her move from the bayou to the royal court. As part of their Disney+ Day celebrations, the company has revealed an official first look at Tiana, the all-new animated series serving as a follow-up to 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, where everyone’s favorite New Orleans waitress has become the Princess of Maldonia, taking her on all-new adventures with a magical twist.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy