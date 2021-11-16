ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Violent Night: David Harbour To Star In Holiday Action Movie From John Wick's David Leitch

By Ryan Scott
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is once again getting the chance to lead an action franchise, this time from one of the minds behind "John Wick."...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues To Be A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s MCU Movie

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Eternals lie ahead. Following years of anticipation, Blade is finally set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this iteration of the Daywalker is set to be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which has plenty of fans excited. Despite this, many still hold a special place for Wesley Snipes’ iteration of the comic book hero. As a result, the superhero-loving public is always curious to get his thoughts on the reboot and its lead. So far, Snipes has been nothing but classy about the upcoming movie, and he recently continued this trend with a sweet post.
MOVIES
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
David Leitch
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Tommy Wirkola
The Independent

Keanu Reeves addresses rumours he married Winona Ryder while filming Dracula

Keanu Reeves has addressed the rumours that he’s actually married to Winona Ryder.For the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola led the pair in a wedding scene that Ryder has long claimed occurred for real and is legally binding.“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly in 2018, adding: “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” the Stranger Things star continued. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”Meanwhile, Coppola backed up...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Buddy Cop Comedy Sparks Bidding War; MGM Coming Out on Top

Finally, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s crazy idea of making a buddy cop movie is coming true, and it looks like MGM is already on top to win the rights to make it happen. It all began with a Tweet by Bautista on August 19: “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go…Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

John Wick 4 star reveals possible title as filming wraps

John Wick 4 star Shamier Anderson has revealed the possible title of the upcoming instalment in the Keanu Reeves-led saga in an Instagram post as filming wrapped. Sharing with his followers a series of snaps from the set, the actor (who starred in Netflix's Stowaway earlier this year) more or less accidentally unveiled what is seemingly the name of the much-anticipated fourth movie in the action series.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Universal Pictures#Hobbs Shaw
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves says joining the MCU “would be an honour”

Both fans and Marvel head honcho himself, Kevin Feige are desperate for Keanu Reeves to join the MCU in some capacity, but it just hasn’t happened yet. When recently responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a typically Keanuesque response when asked about joining the MCU; “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”
MOVIES
Kokomo Perspective

David Harbour in cast festive thriller Violent Night

David Harbour is set to star in Christmas thriller ‘Violent Night’. The 46-year-old actor has been cast in the film - which is due for release just in time for next year’s festive season - and it is said to be a “dark holiday thriller”. As reported by Collider, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Winona Ryder Marriage Rumors: ‘I Guess We’re Married’

It’s not a denial! Keanu Reeves responded to the longstanding rumor that he’s legally married to Winona Ryder — and he didn’t say it wasn’t true. “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” the Matrix star, 57, told Esquire in an interview published on Monday, November 22. “Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy