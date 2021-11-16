Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ at FX on Hulu

Hulu just revealed the first look at How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff. CBS's sitcom was a mega-hit during the wild run on broadcast television. In an age of reimagining, it was a no-brainer to bring back the franchise. Duff is the main character this time explaining the story of how she met her son's father. Just like the original series, it gets explained through flashbacks. Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as showrunners on How I Met Your Father. New York City is the backdrop for this story, but Hulu is getting some help in bringing the iconic city to life. Industrial Light and Magic are using their virtual production stage, The Infinity for the upcoming show. With this technology, much like The Mandalorian, set designers will be able to come up with all kinds of locations and settings without having to travel off Disney's lot in Burbank. Series director Pamela Fryman figures to take advantage of every piece of technology available to her.

