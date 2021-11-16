ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ at FX on Hulu

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has cast the first of its three lead roles. Lizzy Caplan will...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Lizzy Caplan in Trouble, Days Christmas Movie and More

Lizzy Caplan is one very busy woman: Less than a week after it was announced that the actress will headline a Fatal Attraction series for Paramount+, Caplan has also joined FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, per The Hollywood Reporter. The drama is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about Toby Fleishman, a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long...
MOVIES
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Lizzy Caplan to star in a Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+

Lizzy Caplan is moving on from Misery to boiling bunnies in the Paramount+ series adaptation of Fatal Attraction reports Deadline. Previously, Paramount+ made a script-to-series commitment in February for the modern iteration of the 1982 psychosexual thriller that helped make Glenn Close a household name. The project has since gained momentum under the new Paramount+ Content Chief Officer David Nevins, who previously cast Caplan in Masters of Sex.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Glenn Close
spoilertv.com

Fatal Attraction - Ordered to Series by Paramount+ - Lizzy Caplan to Star

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “FATAL ATTRACTION” ORDERED TO SERIES. From Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television,. New Series Reimagines the Classic Psychosexual Thriller. Nov. 11, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced FATAL ATTRACTION has been ordered to series with Lizzy Caplan (“Castle Rock,” “Masters of Sex”) set to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Narrator#Movies#Fx#Hulu#Fatal Attraction#Paramount
Popculture

'Last Man Standing' Star's Creative Take on 'Romeo and Juliet' Gets First-Look at Hulu

Former Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever's next movie will have her starring in an unexpected environment. Dever stars in Rosaline, a comedic take on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet produced by 20th Century Studios for Hulu. The first photo of Dever in the title role was released on Friday, during Disney+ Day. Rosaline will be released on Hulu in 2022.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Party Down’ Revival Happening at Starz — Without Lizzy Caplan

Party Down is officially returning to Starz with nearly its full cast. Original stars Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all closed deals to return for a six-episode revival of the cult favorite comedy. Scheduling conflicts, however, prevented original star Lizzy Caplan from returning to reprise her role. She’s scheduled to film FX on Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble at the same time the Starz comedy is set to go into production. The actress also recently signed on to star in another reboot, Fatal Attraction for Paramount+, meaning her dance card is essentially filled. News...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

How I Met Your Father Starring Hilary Duff First Look Released By Hulu

Hulu just revealed the first look at How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff. CBS's sitcom was a mega-hit during the wild run on broadcast television. In an age of reimagining, it was a no-brainer to bring back the franchise. Duff is the main character this time explaining the story of how she met her son's father. Just like the original series, it gets explained through flashbacks. Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as showrunners on How I Met Your Father. New York City is the backdrop for this story, but Hulu is getting some help in bringing the iconic city to life. Industrial Light and Magic are using their virtual production stage, The Infinity for the upcoming show. With this technology, much like The Mandalorian, set designers will be able to come up with all kinds of locations and settings without having to travel off Disney's lot in Burbank. Series director Pamela Fryman figures to take advantage of every piece of technology available to her.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Eisenberg Leads FX’s “Fleishman” Series

Jesse Eisenberg has been cast in the title role in FX on Hulu’s limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble” based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel. The story revolves around recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz, All Original Stars to Return Except Lizzy Caplan

The “Party Down” revival has been ordered to series at Starz, with six out of the shows seven original stars returning for the six-episode installment. Lizzy Caplan is unable to return due to scheduling, but cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino (“Veronica Mars,” Role Models), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Criminal Minds”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”), and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”) will all return in the long-awaited new season.
TV SERIES
Herald & Review

TELEVISION Q&A: 'Y' was FX on Hulu series canceled?

I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened? I was enjoying the show and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Great' Stars Tease Constant 'Shocking and Surprising' Season 2 for Catherine the Great Hulu Series (Exclusive)

The Great is back for another "shocking and surprising" season on Hulu, following a hilarious and poignant first season covering Catherine the Great's rise in power in Russia. Now that Catherine (Elle Fanning) was successful in the overthrow of her husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), she learns the true cost of power. Changing Russia isn't an overnight project, and even with plenty of support, Catherine has a long road ahead of her. There are friends, played by Phoebe Fox and Sacha Dhawan, and enemies, played by Gwilym Lee and Bayo Gbadamosi. In a recent interview with PopCulture.com the stars teased the new season.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Everything We Know About Dollface Season 2

Real friends stick together forever, and we consider ourselves very good friends with Jules and her girl gang. Hulu has just announced that Dollface will be showing its face again on Hulu in 2022. The series, which tells the story of Jules (Kat Dennings), who reunites with the friends she ditched while she was in a relationship, will be back on Feb. 11. New episodes will follow the friends post-pandemic, post-heartbreak and post-20s, as the friends head into the big 3-0. When we last saw the group in the episode "Bridesmaid" Jules finally had carved out her place with group despite causing havoc at a wedding. Coming back Madison (Brenda Song), Stella...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: 4400 Taps Original Star, Kal Penn's FX Comedy Pilot and More

The CW is recruiting one of the original 4400 for its reboot: Patrick John Flueger, who played returnee Shawn Farrell on the USA Network drama, will guest-star as Caleb, a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, original series co-creator Scott Peters will direct an upcoming episode of the update. Airing Mondays at 9/8c, the CW drama follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy