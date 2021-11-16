Daily Podcast: Most Anticipated Movies Of The Rest Of 2021

With the recent release of Spencer and the upcoming release of The Batman, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been on everyone’s minds lately. Well, maybe they’ve been on everyone’s minds for the last thirteen years (roughly), but at least now I have an excuse to celebrate them. And what better way to do that than to remind you all of their humble beginnings: Their glorious starring roles in the unsurpassable Twilight series, which has, since its release, become an (accidental?) comedic masterpiece. From unexpected jokes about Italian culture, to that moment where Edward stands in the middle of the woods, sparkling like a five-carat diamond and explaining to Bella that “this is the skin of a killer”—and he isn’t joking—the franchise has some of the most unhinged quotes in movie history.

