ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

This Missouri Home Houses a Ghost Known as ‘The Woman in Black’

By Doc Holliday
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like a very ordinary Missouri home, but when you listen to the stories, you begin to understand the horrifying legend of what is known as 'The Woman in Black' in Webster Groves. I won't give the exact address since someone apparently lives there now. It's in Webster...

979kickfm.com

Comments / 4

Related
Only In Missouri

This Funky Little Town In Missouri Is A True Hidden Gem

We can find just about anything our heart desires in Missouri – from charming Amish towns to action-packed big cities. Every city, town, and village each has its own distinct personality, too. If you like funky, quirky, and unique, make a beeline straight for this funky little town in Missouri that everyone really should visit at least once.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Video Exploring Inside of the Famous Devil’s Icebox in Missouri

Watch as this couple explores the famous Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes footage of them going all the way into the cave known as the Devil's Icebox. This video of a couple exploring the beautiful Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the incredible Devil's Icebox inside the park was uploaded to YouTube back in 2019, by a YouTube channel called Bob808Knight. The Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located in Columbia, Missouri, and there is more to do at the park than the Devil's Icebox, but really that is what the park is known for.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Are these the 10 Best places to Live in Missouri?

A video breaks down the 10 Best Places in Missouri to Live, I agree with the top spot, but two amazing cities were left off the list and it's a shame. The YouTube channel called Around The World uploaded a video breaking down the 10 Best pLaces in Missouri to Live, so let's break down their list. The video is only 8 mins long and isn't bad to sit through BUT if you don't have time here is their top 10, the top spot belongs to Columbia, followed by Chesterfield, then West Plains, Wildwood, Kirkwood, Town and Country, Ballwin, Bonne Terre, Clayton, and the 10th spot belongs to Ozark. So many places are around the St. Louis area, and their rankings are based highly on rankings like the best place to raise a family, the best place to retire, and so on.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
97.9 KICK FM

Eerie Night Video of a Bobcat walking through woods in Missouri

Check out this video that shows off the creepy glowing eyes of a bobcat walking through the woods in a town outside of St. Louis, Missouri. This video was uploaded to YouTube just a little over 2 months ago by a YouTube user called ptnelsonster, the video is quite short, only 44 seconds to be exact, it gives you this really intense (and creepy I would add) look at a bobcat stalking through the woods at night. Later on, in the video, you see shots of the bobcat in the daylight and some more nighttime shots as well, but it is the first part of the video that is a must-watch in my opinion.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#The Woman In Black#Haunted House
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch as a man struggles and catches a giant catfish in Missouri

Watch as a guy pulls a monster of a catfish out of the Missouri River just outside of the St. Louis area, I had no idea monsters like this existed in that part of the river!. Wow.... this thing is just a monster, 55 pounds! The YouTube video was uploaded by a user called JJonesProd and shows a guy (presumably JJonesProd) struggling to reel in this massive Flathead Catfish out of the Missouri River. Now in the description for the video they say just "Missouri River fishing..." and nothing about where along the Missouri River this giant flathead catfish was caught, but if you check out the comments section of the video someone asks the question about where along the river this was, and the channel responds with "around St. Charles" so in the suburbs of St. Louis. The YouTube Channel JJonesProd has plenty of other videos of him fishing, you can check them out by clicking here!
MISSOURI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Missouri Hunter Bags A Massive “Once In A Lifetime” 22-Point Buck

Talk about one hell of a shot. According to the Springfield News-Leader, Justin Gilmore, an Independence, Missouri resident, bagged a ginormous 22-point buck. He was hunting on his family’s 42 acre property in Camden with his uncle and cousin, and hadn’t really seen anything besides small doe all day. As the day progressed, he noticed a small six-pointer chasing after a doe. That’s when he switched calls and started using a grunt. Then another buck came dashing around the corner in […] The post Missouri Hunter Bags A Massive “Once In A Lifetime” 22-Point Buck first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

This New 3,000 Foot Mountain Coaster in the Missouri Ozarks Flies

I have a sixth sense that can normally detect new rollercoasters in Missouri and Illinois. Somehow it failed me...until now. I've learned of a new mountain coaster in the Missouri Ozarks and it really flies. If not for an article by Only In Your State, I might have completely overlooked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
97.9 KICK FM

The Missouri Home the Catholic Church Officially Declared Haunted

In Union, Missouri, it's simply referred to as 'The Screaming House'. How haunted is it? In 1956, the Catholic Church issued a 156 page report officially designating it as 'haunted'. As they were driving away, one of the kids mentioned that the downstairs monster was standing in the upstairs window....
97.9 KICK FM

Photographer Captures Stunning Pic of Red Sprites Over Missouri

This is not something you see every day. Most of us will never witness them. A photographer shared a stunning pic of red sprites over a Missouri thunderstorm. First of all, thank you to Paul M Smith Photography for giving us permission to share his work. This week he shared a weather phenomenon that is not common for us regular folks. Red sprites are large scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds according to Wikipedia.
MISSOURI STATE
KEAN 105

Beware Of Abilene’s Black-Eyed Kids And What You Need To Know

Back in 1998 when I first heard of this paranormal story from Brian Bethel a fellow Abilenian, friend, and a journalist for the Abilene Reporter-News. It’s the story of his encounter with the Black-Eyed Kids also known as the B-E-Ks. The first encounter ever in the United States happened right here in Abilene, Texas in 1996.
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy