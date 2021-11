Last week, the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that the COVID-19 epidemic has jeopardized worldwide efforts against the measles virus. While measles rates have decreased in recent years, a new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that progress toward eliminating the disease is slowing and that the danger of outbreaks is increasing.

