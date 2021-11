NXT 2.0 promised new stars. Which new faces are making the best impressions?. Wrestling fans were rightly nervous when NXT 2.0 was announced. We loved NXT 1.0, and did not want to see something so wonderful messed with. For a number of years NXT was the best wrestling product in the world. So when it was announced that it would get a rebrand and reports emerged that it was going back to focusing on “new stars”, we got scared.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO