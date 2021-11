Cougar Downing of the Barton Community College men's basketball team has been named the season's first recipient of the KJCCC Division I Player of the Week award. Downing's debut week in the Cougar uniform made an impact on the program record book in a pair of categories helping Barton to a 3-0 start to the season. Scoring 15 or more points in each of the Cougars' first two victories, Downing shined in the bright lights of the Hutchinson Sports Arena this past Saturday in the BSN Sports Tipoff Classic putting on a 43-point performance leading Barton's knocking off No. 12 Odessa College 92-85 in overtime.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO