SoMd Weather for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact