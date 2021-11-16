Spotify, Snapchat and others taken down in major outage

Slack wants to help your work tools talk with each other, and with you — all on Slack's new platform, unveiled at its annual Frontiers conference Tuesday. Slack is the central hub of communication for at least 177,000 paying customers. With everyone working from home, it positioned itself as the ideal "digital headquarters" for companies, releasing tools like Slack Huddles to facilitate more connection. But work is about more than talking, and our work is spread across more apps than ever. "We want to make it so that Slack is highly customizable in the sense that you can get more of the business outcomes you need inside of Slack using the apps you have today," said Steve Wood, Slack's head of platform.

