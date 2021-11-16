Spotify, Snapchat and others taken down in major outage

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snapchat and Spotify users are reporting outages Tuesday.
“Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix,” Snapchat Support reported on Twitter.
Snapchat recommends staying logged into your account until the issue is resolved.
Spotify also reported an investigation into the outage.
“We’ve received some reports that the Spotify page isn’t working and users are getting an error message when they try to open it. The app is having this issue as well,” Spotify said in a written statement.
Spotify will provide updates.
This is a developing story.
