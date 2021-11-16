ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify, Snapchat and others taken down in major outage

By Sarah Roach
protocol.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebsites including Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy and Discord worked to get back online after experiencing a major outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The outage affected the websites of some...

www.protocol.com

Android Police

Spotify will now allow you to block other users

Spotify isn't a social network, but it uses many features to bring you closer to all of your friends' favorite songs. Other users can access your activity on the app, jam to your playlists, and see what you're currently playing. However, Spotify doesn't provide a way to interact directly with others through messaging or other means, which is probably why it hasn't featured a proper block button. The app now gives you a handy button to keep annoying or dangerous Spotify users out of your way.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Spotify snaps up audiobook firm Findaway to muscle in on major market

Swedish streaming giant Spotify wants to accelerate its entry into the audiobook space to serve its 381m active users. Spotify is set to acquire digital audiobook company Findaway in an effort to accelerate its entry into the rapidly growing audiobook market. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. The...
BUSINESS
94.5 PST

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and phone service. The company hasn’t stated a reason for the outage yet. This story is developing. Check back for details.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Gmail fixed after major outage

Update 11:00 GMT: Google says it has now fixed all the known issues. "The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company wrote. Update: 09:30 GMT: Google has confirmed it is looking into problems with Gmail...
INTERNET
CBS Chicago

Snapchat, Spotfiy Users Report Outages

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snapchat and Spotify users are reporting outages Tuesday. “Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix,” Snapchat Support reported on Twitter. Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix 🛠 In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 16, 2021 Snapchat recommends staying logged into your account until the issue is resolved. Spotify also reported an investigation into the outage. “We’ve received some reports that the Spotify page isn’t working and users are getting an error message when they try to open it. The app is having this issue as well,” Spotify said in a written statement. Thanks for your patience! We’re still investigating and we’ll keep you posted here: https://t.co/F2TdnQKpdz. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) November 16, 2021 Spotify will provide updates. This is a developing story. 
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Huge Google Cloud Outage Sees Snapchat, Spotify, Discord And More Go Dark

Do you remember what you used to do before the internet? Whether it's reading a book, hiking, or watching a TV show, you may have to return to those activities. Snapchat and several other services are down for some users today as an apparent and massive Google Cloud outage wreaks havoc with a bunch of popular apps, games, and services.
COMPUTERS
WKYT 27

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

(Gray News) - A Google Cloud outage appears to be alleviating a bit. Google Cloud’s outage was reported on its status dashboard Tuesday. The engineering team who is investigating the outage said the issue is partially resolved. The number of apps on Downdetector with reported problems has decreased from the...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Slack was built for humans. Now its tools talk, too.

Slack wants to help your work tools talk with each other, and with you — all on Slack's new platform, unveiled at its annual Frontiers conference Tuesday. Slack is the central hub of communication for at least 177,000 paying customers. With everyone working from home, it positioned itself as the ideal "digital headquarters" for companies, releasing tools like Slack Huddles to facilitate more connection. But work is about more than talking, and our work is spread across more apps than ever. "We want to make it so that Slack is highly customizable in the sense that you can get more of the business outcomes you need inside of Slack using the apps you have today," said Steve Wood, Slack's head of platform.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

How Ring re-thought the smart home — even when it made users mad

Tech is currently reckoning with its role in the real world, and what happens when our digital and physical lives collide. Jamie Siminoff, the founder and CEO of Ring, has been thinking about that for a decade. Ring has spent the last few years trying to figure out how to balance privacy and safety, what it takes to make people feel comfortable putting tech in their homes (or with the tech their neighbors may have installed), and what it means to be a good citizen. After some high-profile issues and a lot of scrutiny about its policies, Siminoff and Ring have spent the last couple of years rethinking all of their ideas.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

PSA: Spotify is currently down for some users

Following a widespread outage on multiple websites earlier this week, Spotify is down again for some users. According to reports on social networks, the music streaming platform is partially or completely down right now. Based on data from DownDetector, the first issues affecting Spotify were reported by users around 8...
MUSIC
protocol.com

Facebook is testing more News Feed controls for users

Facebook is giving users more control over what they see in News Feed, the company announced Thursday. Over the coming weeks, the company will being allowing some users to tweak their preferences in News Feed to change the amount of content they see from different accounts, pages and groups, as well as the topics that appear in their News Feeds.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Buying the Constitution and repairing your iPhone

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Anna Kramer joins the show to tell the story of ConstitutionDAO, and the crypto fans who tried to buy the U.S. Constitution. Then, Ben Brody explains what's behind Apple's new Self Service Repair Program, and whether this is really a huge win for the right-to-repair movement.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Social tokens promise fans a piece of the action

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Creators meet crypto, the ancient rules behind Robinhood's hack, and why China's loss is Singapore's gain. Crypto's growing fast. So is the creator economy. Why not mash them together? That's the notion behind a growing set of companies hoping to monetize fandom more directly than ever before through social tokens.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Amazon reportedly gave employees access to practically all customer data

In an effort to address its customers' requests quickly, Amazon reportedly put millions of them at risk. The company has allowed its workforce to abuse its access to large quantities of customer data, and has missed large outside security risks, a Wired investigation found. Amazon's meager internal security system allowed...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Uber and Microsoft are leaving the Internet Association

Microsoft and Uber will leave the Internet Association, a tech industry lobbying group, Axios reported Tuesday. The loss of the two tech giants is a sign of the association's shrinking influence. A Microsoft spokesperson told Axios that the company "periodically review(s) trade association memberships to ensure alignment with our policy agenda."
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Snowflake is still special in cloud data. For now.

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise. This Thursday: Snowflake's new services and new challengers, IBM's quantum leap and China's cloud-capacity glut. A little more than a year after Snowflake's historic IPO, the cloud-native data management market has gotten a lot more complicated. Snowflake is fending off more challengers...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

The supply chain struggle is real

Good morning! This Monday, small hardware startups are getting slammed by supply chain issues, Google wants the DOJ to recuse Jonathan Kanter from investigating it, and it's Shopping Week here at Protocol. Hardware startups are struggling this holiday. Supply chain issues aren't just hurting car companies and major consumer electronics...
ECONOMY

