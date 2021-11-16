ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rid of Me release “Dealing” video

Cover picture for the articleRid of Me have released a video for their new song "Dealing". The video was...

arcamax.com

Jack White announces 2 albums for 2022, releases video for new track 'Taking Me Back'

Jack White has a doubleheader on the cards for 2022. "Fear of the Dawn," due April 8, and "Entering Heaven Alive," due July 22, will be the fourth and fifth studio albums of the Detroit native's solo career, and his latest since 2018's "Boarding House Reach." The pair of albums will join a lengthy catalog of work that began with the White Stripes' self-titled debut in 1999.
canadianbeats.ca

Victoria Anthony releases new single, “Bad For Me”

Canadian pop artist, Victoria Anthony has unveiled her latest single, “Bad For Me”, along with a music video to accompany the release, which cleverly blends throwback 2000s Pop influences with fresh production and a passionate and moving vocal performance. “Bad For Me” is her third single and video release in...
klbjfm.com

Radiohead share new video for “Follow Me Around”

Radiohead have shared a new video for “Follow Me Around” from their forthcoming ‘Kid A/Amnesiac’ reissue KID A MNESIA set to drop on November 5th. The video is directed by Radiohead and stars ‘Memento’ actor Guy Pearce, who panics as he’s followed by the camera. “Follow Me Around” is among...
Punknews.org

Green Day release “Stuck With Me (BBC Live Session)”

Green Day have released a video for their BBC Live Session of "Stuck With Me". The song was recorded live in 1996 and is off their upcoming album The BBC Sessions that will be out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and last released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
x1065.com

Måneskin releasing vinyl "MAMMAMIA" single featuring new song "Touch Me"

Måneskin is releasing a new vinyl single featuring their latest song, "MAMMAMIA." The disc is due out this Friday, November 19, and also features a previously unreleased track called "Touch Me," which the Italian rockers say they "can’t wait for you to hear." "MAMMAMIA" premiered this past October. It followed...
Punknews.org

La Armada release “Checkmate Humanity” video

La Armada have released a video for their song "Checkmate Humanity". The song is off their upcoming album Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 out February 11 via Lockjaw Records, Thousand Island Records, and Mal De Ojo Records. La Armada released Anti-Colonial Vol. 1 in 2019. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Sweat sign to Pirate's Press, release “Joke's On Me” video

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced that they have signed to Pirate's Press Records. The band will be releasing their LP on the label later this year. The band have also released a live in studio video for their song "Joke's On Me". The song is off Sweat's self-titled EP that was released in 2020. Check out the video below.
metalinsider.net

Me And That Man (Behemoth) share “Under the Spell” video

Behemoth’s Nergal Darski’s dark folk/blues project Me And That Man are gearing up for their new album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2, out this Friday (19th) via Napalm Records. Today (17th), the project has unveiled a video for the third single “Under the Spell” featuring Mary Goore. “Here...
Punknews.org

Gnawing release song with Lexi McCoy of Suzie True

Richmond based Gnawing have released a new song. The song is called "Germs Burn" and features guest vocals from Lexi McCoy of Suzie True. The song is available digitally and appears to be a standalone single. Gnawing released their album You Freak Me Out earlier this year. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Dan Andriano and The Bygones release “Wrong” lyric video

Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio's new band Dan Andriano and The Bygones have released a lyric video for their new song "Wrong". The video features animation from Rob Fidel, illustration by Arian Buhler, and photos by Zach Thomas. The song is off their upcoming album Dear Darkness out February 11, 2022 via Epitaph Records. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Openers announced for Bouncing Souls and Face To Face shows

The Bouncing Souls recently announced they will be playing several shows with Face To Face. Big Nothing, The Bad Ups, Lenny Lashley's Gang Of One, Kitner, Up For Nothing, Crazy And The Brains, No Bueno, and Spells will be joining the bands on select dates. The Suicide Machines was already announced to the NYC and Denver dates. See below to check out the dates.
Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Everything is Better” video

Weakened Friends have released a video for their new song "Everything is Better". The song is off their upcoming album Quitter that will be out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video below.
nextmosh.com

Jinjer release “Disclosure!” music video

Ukrainian metal powerhouse Jinjer have unleashed a music video for their track titled “Disclosure!” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s most recent album on Napalm Records dubbed ‘Wallflowers.’. A presser states, “With a fiery opening, “Disclosure!” cuts sharp like a razor blade without making...
Punknews.org

The Jukebox Romantics: “Dine Fleisch”

We are pleased to bring you a all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for New York punks The Jukebox Romantics. The band have been working on a new album and will be releasing the Fires Forming EP through Sell The Heart Records (U.S.) and Engineer Records (UK) on December 17, 2021. The release started in summer 2019, was paused during the pandemic and resumed in 2020 at Nada Recording Studios. The release is up for preorder, click here to grab yourself a copy.
Punknews.org

How Flowers Grow

Throughout the compact 15-minute release, singer Kat Moss details conflict and the hard times with a growl that sits somewhere between Ross of Ceremony and Jerry A of Poison Idea. But, whereas many other singers would use this platform as a way to express “look how damaged I am!” Moss flips the script. While she doesn’t acknowledge that said troubles and conflicts were “good,” she acknowledges that “learning how to let go of control, this is how flowers grow” near the end of the record.
Punknews.org

Beach Bunny announce tour dates, release “Oxygen” video

Beach Bunny has released a video for "Oxygen". The video was directed by Sydney Ostrander. The song is a standalone single. The band have also announced tour dates for the spring. Wednesday and Ky Voss will be playing support on select dates. Beach Bunny released Blame Game earlier this year. Check out the video and tour dates below. Photo: Alec-Basse.
Punknews.org

The Dead Krazukies: “Black Pearl”

We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for French punks The Dead Krazukies. "Black Pearl" is the 4th track off of the band's latest release titled Icarus and this video features the band spoofing pirate movies. Re-presses of the release will be out on December 3rd, 2021 on SBAM Records and SoundSpeed Records for the album's 1 year anniversary. The record is available for pre-order now through the labels sites.
