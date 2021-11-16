ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bad Religion cancel two performances due to COVID exposure, AK3 and War On Women to perform

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Religion have announced that they are cancelling their performances in Saint Paul (November 16) and Saint Louis (November 17) after a member of their crew was exposed to COVID-19. Alkaline Trio...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Bayerische Staatsoper has canceled all the rehearsals and performances until at least Nov. 12, 2021, due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the house, said the Intendant Serge Dorny. Dorny took to social media to state that all the activities during that period must be canceled in order to ensure...
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ cancels Broadway performances due to COVID-19 cases

“Chicken & Biscuits” will cancel three performances this week due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the Broadway company. Performances are cancelled from Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 and the production will then determine the next steps. Per Broadway protocols, the cast and company of “Chicken & Biscuits” is fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
operawire.com

Salzburger Landestheater Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

The Salzburger Landestheater has canceled its Nov. 16, 2021 performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company announced that due to Covid-19 cases in the Mozarteum Orchestra the performance will not take place. The company also noted that the Nov. 17 performance of “Blut an meinen Händen” in the Kammerspiele has also been canceled because a member of the Salzburger Landestheater ensemble tested positive for the coronavirus.
THEATER & DANCE
WKYC

Cleveland Orchestra cancels both weekend performances after member tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — Less than one month after coming back from a hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Orchestra has canceled both of its weekend concerts due to a performer testing positive for COVID-19. The iconic institution is currently in the middle of its "Pictures at an Art Exhibition" series, conducted by Thierry Fischer. Saturday's performance was shut down first before Sunday's was scrapped as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#War On Women#Bad Religion
NebraskaTV

Hastings Community Theatre cancels performances due to COVID-19

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Community Theatre (HCT) announced on Monday that they will be canceling the remaining performances of “Miracle on 34th Street”. This is due to a cast member testing positive for COVID-19. HCT said the decision was difficult but was made out of an abundance of caution for the cast members and audience.
HASTINGS, NE
drurymirror.org

Jax saves Halloweekend with performance after blackbear cancellation

Did blackbear really say “idfc” and perform elsewhere, immediately after he canceled his upcoming performance at Drury? Was he really too sick to take the stage? These are some of the questions that some Panthers had in their minds after blackbear’s Instagram account posted frames of his latest performance, a “Squid Game”-themed Halloween special on October 28th, a single day before he was scheduled to perform at Drury University.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GeekTyrant

Listen to Ed Sheeran's BAD HABITS Performed On Medieval Instruments

Youtuber Patty Gurdy does some pretty amazing covers and original music playing an old instrument called a hurdy gurdy. If you haven’t seen one before, it looks like an extra fat lute with a crank that is used to produce the sound. Patty Gurdy has done a really good cover...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
TENNIS
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
ACCIDENTS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Punknews.org

Brass Against singer pees on fan during show, band apologizes

On Thursday night, things got a little freaky at the Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway. During Brass Against's set, the band was covering Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up," when Sophia Urista invited a fan on stage to receive a golden shower. The fan then went on stage and laid down behind Urista, and well, things happened. It may be important to note that the fan did not seem to protest the action.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy