Orlando Sings: New pro arts group will make music

The list of professional arts organizations in Central Florida will grow this week when Orlando Sings debuts with its first concert Nov. 18. Although amateur performers have multiple opportunities to harmonize in the region’s various community choirs, Orlando Sings will entertain with large and small all-professional ensembles.

The group hopes to join the ranks of Opera Orlando, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Orlando Ballet as one of the city’s signature fine-arts music organizations.

“Major cities have a professional chorus that sings with a professional orchestra,” said Orlando Sings business manager Sarah Purser. “We want to fill that space — we’re the professional chorus group.”

The professional choirs in other U.S. locales take varying forms. Voices of Concinnity, for example, is a 12-member professional chamber ensemble based near Hartford, Conn. It’s part of a larger organization, called Consonare Choral Community, that offers adult and youth community choirs.

Music of the Baroque, established in Chicago in 1971, features singers and an orchestra. Some professional choirs fly in their singers; that’s the case for such groups as Conspirare in Austin, Texas; the Santa Fe Desert Chorale in New Mexico; and Miami’s Seraphic Fire.

But Orlando doesn’t need to go to such lengths; the theme parks ensure there are plenty of professional singers based here in Central Florida. The Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus features 75 vocalists with the potential to grow to about 125, Purser said. The Solaria Singers are a 12-member chamber ensemble.

Orlando Sings founder Andrew Minear, a Central Florida native and former director of choral activities at the University of Alabama, had no trouble attracting singers to audition.

“It means so much to be singing,” said vocalist Ashleigh Ciambriello, whose professional experience includes the New York City a cappella group Crosstown Vocal.

Thursday’s opening concert, titled “Joyful Beginnings,” will feature John Rutter’s “Gloria,” works by Randall Thompson and Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the Southeastern premiere of “Seven Joys” by Caroline Shaw, the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music. Musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and organist Michael Ging will accompany.

“I’m just excited for people to hear it,” said Ciambriello, a former student of Minear’s when he was director of choral programs for Orlando’s Dr. Phillips High School. “I hope they feel joyful and happy. I hope they feel our emotion and passion.”

Minear, who holds a doctorate in choral conducting from Michigan State University, recently returned to Orlando, where he is director of choral activities at the new Lake Buena Vista High School. J. Christine Le, who has been director of choral activities at Olympia High School in Orlando since 2015, is associate conductor for Orlando Sings.

Purser recognizes that not all Central Floridians will be well-versed in classical choral music — but points out that existing organizations have paved the way for Orlando Sings.

“All the people who sing in the Bach [Festival Society] or CFCArts choirs, these are all people who are interested in this type of music,” Purser said.

And, indeed there are multiple community choirs and ensembles that mix professional and amateur singers around the region — from the Orlando Gay Chorus to the Orlando Choral Society, from church choirs to various college singing groups.

Early signs show the support is there: More than 300 tickets have been sold to “Joyful Beginnings,” Purser said. But even more encouraging are the patrons who already have pledged long-term financial support, critical in getting a nonprofit off the ground.

“The launch of Orlando Sings is supported by a generous group of private donors who love choral music and believe in the mission and leadership of the organization,” Minear wrote in an email. “Thanks to a number of supporters pledging startup support for a minimum of three seasons, the organization is able to go forward with long-term planning, like commissioning new works, often a multiyear process.”

Those new works would then be given their world premiere by the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus or Solaria Sings here in Orlando.

That doesn’t mean the group won’t be fundraising; not all the singers are currently being paid, though that is the organization’s goal. Other goals for future seasons include building a community choir of seniors in assisted-living or retirement communities; offering a chorus for newly arrived immigrants; and bringing music to Orlando’s homeless in a program modeled after similar outreach in other cities.

“We would provide a space for them to create music and be a part of a community but also bring social services to them,” Purser said.

For now, though, attention is focused on a first season of concerts. Ahead, a three-concert choral festival in May and June will feature a program of music by Black composers at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Pugh Theater, a requiem by Maurice Duruflé in honor of the Pulse shooting victims at Orlando’s First United Methodist Church and a performance of Eric Whitacre’s “Sacred Veil” in the arts center’s new Steinmetz Hall.

Purser said the hope is that performing quality, compelling work with a community-minded focus will draw a crowd.

“That’s what choir is — a place to come together and create something bigger than yourself. That’s what the arts do in general,” she said. “And there are people out there who believe in this and want it in our community.”

‘Joyful Beginnings’

What: Debut concert by Orlando Sings

Debut concert by Orlando Sings Where: First United Methodist Church of Orlando

First United Methodist Church of Orlando When: 7 p.m. Nov. 18

7 p.m. Nov. 18 Cost: $15 students; $19.50 nurses and teachers; $39.50 general admission; $59.50 VIP

$15 students; $19.50 nurses and teachers; $39.50 general admission; $59.50 VIP Info: orlandosings.org

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com .