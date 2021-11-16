Democrat Laura Curran Concedes Nassau County Executive Race To Republican Challenger Bruce Blakeman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two weeks after Election Day, Nassau County Executive Democrat Laura Curran has conceded the race to Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman .

Unofficial results show Blakeman came out on top by some 2,100 votes.

His win is part of a Republican wave of victories on Long Island .

Curran said in a statement that while the result was not what she hoped for, there was much to be proud of. She congratulated Blakeman and wished him the best.