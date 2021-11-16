ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Democrat Laura Curran Concedes Nassau County Executive Race To Republican Challenger Bruce Blakeman

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4damHC_0cyoDreR00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two weeks after Election Day, Nassau County Executive Democrat Laura Curran has conceded the race to Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman .

Unofficial results show Blakeman came out on top by some 2,100 votes.

His win is part of a Republican wave of victories on Long Island .

Curran said in a statement that while the result was not what she hoped for, there was much to be proud of. She congratulated Blakeman and wished him the best.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Calls For New Yorkers To Keep Protests Peaceful After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams issued a call Saturday to keep protests in New York City peaceful in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and comptroller-elect Brad Lander released a joint statement calling for the prohibition of concealed carry laws and stopping “the easy purchase of firearms that can be transported from one community to another with malicious intent.” The statement goes on to say, “New Yorkers are united in support of safety and justice, and against violence and division. As some of us take to the streets today to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

House Of Representatives Passes Build Back Better Bill That Raises SALT Deductions Cap From $10,000 To $80,000

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. House of Representatives took a major step toward repealing the SALT cap Friday when it passed the Build Back Better bill. The House voted to dramatically increase the cap, which limits the deductibility of state and local taxes, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. “Wow, that’s fantastic. That’s really great,” said homeowner Carolyn Coleman, elated to hear about the deal. “No SALT, no deal” was the mantra of Rep. Tom Suozzi, who represents parts of Long Island and Queens. Suozzi led a coalition to reverse the 2017 tax cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes. “It’s basic fairness....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Aiming To Get Rid Of Carriage Horses In Central Park During 11th Hour Of His Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the clock ticking down on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, he is once again trying to get rid of carriage horses in Central Park. This time, de Blasio is developing eleventh hour legislation to replace the popular tourist attraction with electric show cars, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Friday. When de Blasio ran for mayor in 2013, he vowed to get rid of the carriage horses “on day one.” He’s been in office for 2,877 days now (with 43 to go). As he contemplates running for governor, he’s trying to make good on that old campaign promise. Call it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rittenhouse Acquittal: Kathy Hochul, Bill de Blasio, Eric Adams Condemn Verdict, ‘This Is Not Justice’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prominent New York elected officials are among those coming down against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was was acquitted of all charges Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice. If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. We have a lot of work to do. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 19,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Elections
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
CBS New York

Environmental Groups Want New York State’s Bottle Deposit Doubled To 10 Cents

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On the 40th anniversary of the bottle deposit in the state, there is an effort to double it. It is still just 5 cents that consumers pay on some bottles, money they get back if and when they return it for recycling. But as CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, it’s just not working anymore. A nickel per bottle. It has been the same since 1982. But our decades after New York introduced the bottle deposit, is 5 cents still an incentive to get consumers to recycle? “I do it for the environment. That’s more important than just the money,” one...
BUSINESS
CBS New York

‘Just Been Tested’ Is One Of Many Community Organizations Tackling COVID Vaccine Disparities One Conversation At A Time

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly 70% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. Still, in some neighborhoods, that number drops to below 50%. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas looks at the efforts to combat lingering hesitancy. Just Been Tested, or JBT for short, brought its mobile unit to Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn. To passersby, Evan Blair and Juan Giraldo first make a pitch for COVID testing, but they hope it just opens the door for a deeper conversation. JBT is one of many community organizations identified by the city to go into neighborhoods with low vaccination rates. In the Ocean Hill/Brownsville community, about 55% of residents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy