DeVos family gives $3 million to celebrate 30 years of Magic ownership | Commentary

If only the Orlando Magic were as good on the court as they are in the community.

If so, we’d have more championship banners in this city than the Celtics and Lakers combined.

This is always what goes through my mind every time the Magic’s ownership group, the DeVos family, does something like they did on Tuesday when they announced what they referred to as “30 grants for 30 years.”

In essence, they are commemorating the 30-year anniversary of their purchase of the team with 30 donations totaling $3 million to 30 different nonprofit groups. The non-profits will then use the money to help underprivileged youth, provide essential needs for families and fund other community enrichment initiatives.

If only Magic point guards could dish out assists like this.

It’s no secret the Magic have endured hard times on the basketball floor in recent seasons and obviously the DeVos family must take responsibility for their franchise having the losingest record in the NBA over the last 10 years. We can debate whether they have been good owners, but there is no debate about whether they have been good Samaritans.

It all started 30 years ago when the late Rich DeVos came to Orlando to purchase a baseball team and ended up buying and bailing out the fledgling, financially unstable Orlando Magic. From the day he and the family bought the franchise, Rich DeVos was adamant on what their title should be.

“When we first acquired the team, my father always said, don’t call us the owners of the franchise; call us the caretakers of the franchise,” says Dan DeVos, the second-generation chairman of the Magic. “The real stakeholders of this team are the fans and the community. … We’ve always tried to be a good community asset.”

Over the years, they have given money to hurricane relief, United Way and the American Red Cross. The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation has raised and distributed nearly $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations to help at-risk youth. The DeVos family covers all operating expenses so that 100% of money raised goes to the kids.

They also gave $9 million to the University of Central Florida for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program and $1.5 million to the UCF Downtown Campus project. They gave $10 million to the Orlando Performing Arts Center.

You might sometimes disagree with their political philosophy, but you can’t argue with their civic philanthropy. According to a Forbes article in 2020, the DeVos family contributed $529 million to nonprofit causes in the previous five years and were listed among the top 25 givers in the country.

I’ve seen it in action with my own two eyes.

I was on an Orlando Magic plane loaded with food, water and other supplies when it flew to Louisiana in the aftermath of Katrina. “It just makes you feel a little better knowing that an NBA team from Florida cares enough to come here and help out,” one of the hurricane victims told me.

I toured the Lisa Merlin House, a residential treatment center in Seminole County for addicted and abused women, a few years ago after the DeVos family gave them a bunch of money to keep their doors open.

“I don’t know where I would go or what would have happened to me without this place,” a woman named Wanda said. “This is like a home filled with angels.”

Said another woman named Liz: “The Magic have given all of us some hope.”

And I’ve talked to local leaders who operate domestic violence shelters, childhood obesity clinics and a charity dedicated to teaching at-risk toddlers how to read, write and learn so they don’t enter school already hopelessly behind their more affluent peers.

And I’ve seen the Magic host Thanksgiving dinners for the downtrodden and Christmas-gift giveaways for kids of homeless families.

I can still hear the happy, squealing voice of the little girl at one of those Christmas parties after she was presented with a new bicycle. … “ Ohhhhhhhhhh, I’ve never had a bike! Thank you, Magic! Thank you, thank you!”

Or the look of utter excitement on the face of an 11-year-old boy, who lived in a cheap motel with his 9-year-old brother and unemployed father, after he unwrapped the first of his many gifts: “This is the best Christmas I’ve ever had. I’m going to remember this day for the rest of my life.”

Happy 30th anniversary, DeVos family.

Thanks for being such winners in the community.

Now, what are we going to do about this losing basketball team?

