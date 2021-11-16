State Rep. Michelle Beckley Enters Race For Texas Lieutenant Governor

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Representative Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) has entered the race for Texas lieutenant governor.

Beckley, who was first elected in 2018, says it is crucial that the Texas government work for the people. She says her top priorities include fixing the electrical grid, expanding Medicaid, fully funding public education and legalizing marijuana – all things she says will lead to ‘economic prosperity and health for all Texans.’

Beckley was one of the Texas state representatives who broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C. in order to prevent the passage of what they called the ‘most repressive voter suppression bill since the Jim Crow era’ earlier this year.

“I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because politicians are putting ideology ahead of results that matter to Texans,” Beckley said in a statement. “In the last legislative session alone, they worked to limit voters’ rights, put bounties on women, marginalized minorities, and made-up false boogeymen in our schools, and the health and wealth of Texans suffered. I’m running to stop them.”

Beckley, who owns a pet shop in Carrollton, says the policies of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hurt Texas businesses and make life harder for all Texans.

“Texans are ready for change,” she said.

Beckley joins the lieutenant governor’s race that already includes Matthew Dowd, a one-time strategist for former President George W. Bush and accountant and former oil company CFO Mike Collier.