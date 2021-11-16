ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Waithe Signs Overall Deal with Warner Bros. TV, First Project Will Be “Hoop Dreams” Series

By Rachel Montpelier
womenandhollywood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Waithe is heading to Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG). The mogul-in-the-making has inked “a big exclusive overall deal” with the studio, Deadline reports, which will see her and her business partner Rishi Rajani producing “new television programming through [their Hillman Grad Productions] for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external...

Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions company previously signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to create exclusive shows for "all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks." Her first project, alongside Hillman Grad co-founder Rishi Rajani, is a scripted drama based on Hoop Dreams, Steve James' 1994 magnum opus documentary.
Steve James’ 1994 Oscar-nominated documentary Hoop Dreams, following two Black star high school basketball players from Chicago (William Gates and Arthur Agee) as they try to excel at the suburban St. Joseph High School, is getting a scripted adaptation from Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions. S.W.A.T. co-creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas is set to write the series. James is on board as an executive producer, along with fellow Hoop Dreams producers Peter Gilbert and Frederick Marx. As Variety notes, "to do well for Agee and Gates would mean to be recruited for an NCAA team, paving a way for them to get to the NBA. The 170-minute movie was famously created from 250 hours of footage shot over five years. The movie is considered to be one of the most thoughtful and immersive examinations of race and class in the United States that’s ever been produced, and it was added to the Criterion Collection in 2015." Hoop Dreams was so celebrated that it appeared to be a shoo-in to be nominated for the Oscar for best documentary. It wasn't, which caused great uproar. But Hoop Dreams did earn an Oscar nomination for film editing. TNT previously tried to make a scripted Hoop Dreams TV movie in the mid-90s. “We are excited to work with Hillman Grad, Playground and Warner Bros. Television on adapting Hoop Dreams into a scripted television series," the Hoop Dreams producers said in a statement. "There’s been quite a bit of interest over the years since the film came out in 1994, but Lena Waithe is the ideal Chicagoan to lead the effort to finally make it happen.” Hoop Dreams will be shopped to cable networks and streaming services.
