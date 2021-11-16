Mass (2021) Movie Drinking Game & Review

So, did last week’s big release, KING RICHARD, spark your interest in “female-centric” sports flicks? Maybe just a bit, eh? Well, we’ve got one just in time for the holiday weekend. Oh, but there’s a couple of differences here, It’s a fiction film, though it’s set in the very real world of Women’s Mixed Martial Arts competitions. Feels like the last time we saw ladies squaring off was in 2004’s Oscar-winner MILLION DOLLAR BABY. Speaking of the golden statue, the star of this new film has one for acting. Plus she’s making her feature directing debut with this tale of an aging fighter whose body and psyche are almost broken and achingly BRUISED.
