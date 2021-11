Spot gold has surged to fresh multi-month highs in the $1850s after much higher-than-expected US inflation figures. The YoY rate of headline inflation rose to 6.2%. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have spiked higher in response to the latest US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report. Prior to the data release, XAU/USD was just under $1828, but it now trades well above the $1850 mark with on-the-day gains of about more than 1.0%. Spot prices are up around 1.7% from earlier session lows around $1823.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO