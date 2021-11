Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO