DOC NYC 2021 Women Directors: Meet Diane Tsai – “Be Our Guest”

By Mercedes Gonzales-Bazan
womenandhollywood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Tsai is a Taiwanese-American documentary filmmaker and journalist at TIME. Her award-winning documentary series “Firsts,” which she directed and produced with Spencer Bakalar, features 46 groundbreaking women from Hillary Clinton to Serena Williams. The series received POYi Documentary Project of the Year, a Webby Award nomination, SPD Gold Medal, and...

