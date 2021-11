Apple introduced today Self Service Repair which will allow access to Apple genuine parts and tools to customers who don't mind handling their own repairs. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 units will be the first Apple products to allow Self Service Repair. That is expected to be followed by Self Service Repair for the M1-powered Macs. The service will be offered in the U.S. starting early next year and will expand to other countries throughout the rest of the year.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO