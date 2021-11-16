ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Engen says Missoula already discussing projects for Infrastructure Bill funds

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cXoU_0cyo8mKw00

It's only been a day since President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law but local governments, like the City of Missoula, are already discussing what to put at the top of their "wish list".

While President Biden signed the infrastructure package Monday after months of legal wrangling in Washington, local and state governments have already been dreaming about projects the money can be used for.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

In Missoula, staff already have met and discussed some ideas, such as further funding of the road and infrastructure improvements in the Mullan Road and westside expansion , and conversion of the busy intersection at Front and Main. But it's expected to be months before the city knows what will qualify for the federal dollars.

"Lot of details to be worked out with regard to delivery of those funds," Missoula Mayor John Engen told MTN News Tuesday morning. "I think Montana does very well. I think Senator Tester worked very hard to get us a good share and it will go a long way. We're not sure yet today Dennis, how that sort of flows down to the city of Missoula."

There's been a lot of attention to the infrastructure money being spent to revitalize aging and unsafe water systems. Engen says the Garden City might not qualify since the Missoula Water system has already seen significant investment, but Engen feels there may still be money for additional upgrades.

"We're pretty fortunate we've got really good water. We've got water rights and we've got a system that we're fixing. But it is not broken the way some systems are around the country, and I think the emphasis for those dollars will probably be systems that have failed or [are] close to a catastrophic failure. And we're all about avoiding that." - Missoula Mayor John Engen

Ironically, the Montana Department of Transportation is just wrapping up work on years of upgrading Missoula's bridges which probably would have qualified for the new federal money. But there's significant work ahead to increase capacity.

Much of that falls on the state. But Engen says the city looks forward to partnerships and using dollars that might become available for Missoula's own streets.

"Local roads that's still on us, right? So if it's on a state route or a federal route, that's where that money is going to come into play. But local roads we're still the payer and the builder and the maintainer."

Comments / 2

AP_001373.c1fb9830d33443aa89edddea01640e49.1519
5d ago

How much of it is going in his pocket? Do we have any more million dollar motel deals in the works? Does this mean we’re going to have snow plows, or at least gravel this year? The bridges needed fixed when he was elected for his first term, it took five terms to fix them? The roads are worse off than the bridges.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KPAX

UM announces endowment to honor Chief Earl Old Person

The University of Montana has announced an endowment in honor of the life of Chief Earl Old Person, who passed away in October . An event held Monday at the Payne Family Native American Center on campus ushered in the new chapter. UM President Seth Bodnar announced a $300,000 endowment that will go toward preserving the student-led Kyiyo Pow Wow .
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy