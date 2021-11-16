ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP Falls 10.89% In Bearish Trade

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - XRP was trading at $1.07836 by 12:06 (10:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.89% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Monday, September 20, 2021. The move downwards pushed XRP's market cap down to...

za.investing.com

