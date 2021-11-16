XRP Falls 10.89% In Bearish Trade

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and rallied $40,555. This is ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: The roll over Wednesday warns we may be headed into a bearish correction against the move up from $28,800. If this is a bearish correction, it should exceed $13,000 from the high of $69,355, which we are now $10,840 into. The decent trade below $63,285 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $4,770 of the decent pressure warned about below. The decent trade below $61,890 (+15 per/hour) has brought in $3,375 of the decent pressure warned about below; but if we break back above decently, look for decent short covering—this will come in at $62,160 (+15 per/hour starting at 6:00pm). I would be aware of possible main corrective exhaustion levels at $55,640-3,860 and $49,080-8,305. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.

