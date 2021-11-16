KLFY Food for Families Food Drive donation locations

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — For the last six years, St. Landry Parish has hosted a Thanksgiving for those who may not be fortunate enough to have their own, or don’t have anyone to share Thanksgiving with. The Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted at Opelousas Middle School (previously known as South Street Elementary) located at 409 […]

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO