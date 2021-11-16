ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike postpones Travis Scott sneaker release after Astroworld concert tragedy

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

( WJW ) — The launch of Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneakers has been delayed after a crowd surge killed 10 people and injured many others at his performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Forbes reports the release was scheduled for Dec. 16 on Nike’s SNKRS app.

Funeral held for college student who died after Astroworld Festival

A statement by Nike says: “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

It was reported earlier this week that a 9-year-old boy was the latest victim , trampled after his dad passed out. He was the 10th person and the youngest to have died as a result of the tragedy that occurred when throngs of fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott, who was the headliner.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.

After the incident, Scott released a statement, saying he was “absolutely devastated” by what happened at the concert.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he said.

He also said the Houston Police Department has his “total support.”

Scott and the event organizers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.

