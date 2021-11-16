Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive in Dubuque, Iowa
By Ken Peiffer
There are lots of annual events that we mark and celebrate each year. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and more. Here's one I'd like you to add to your list...the American Red Cross Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive. The holiday season...
It's 2021 and we've reached the 400th anniversary of the celebration that evolved into what we call Thanksgiving. No one is sure of the date, but in the autumn of 1621, around 90 natives included European pilgrims in a traditional Wampanoag harvest celebration in what the pilgrims called Massachusetts. This...
Chaney Road will be closed between Pennsylvania Avenue and St. Anne Drive for private utility work until 5:00 PM Friday, Nov. 19. Related: How "Dubuque" are you? Test your "Dubuque-iness" with our handy quiz.
Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.
Football, Dancing, Parades, Armistice Day to Veterans Day in Dubuque. A year after World War I ended with the famous armistice signing at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, celebrations of its anniversary were big, exciting affairs all across America. With the horrors of World War I only a year in the past, Armistice Day 1919 was very much focused on the soldiers who fought in its battles; those who had and those who had not returned home. Americans mourned, and also partied. Many celebrations across the U.S. were raucous affairs.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will host a free commodity distribution for elderly and low-income residents of Dubuque County on Saturday, November 13th. Free food will be given away beginning at 7:30 Saturday morning at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest building, 423 West Locust Street in Dubuque.
Dubuque has a long brewing tradition. Beer was being brewed here years before the city was even formed. After brewing had been forced underground during the prohibition years, the holidays of 1933 were notable for the return of local beer. Let there be beer. As the nation was preparing for...
Yet another award for the City of Dubuque. And it couldn't be more timely with Veteran's Day coming up this Thursday, November 11th. So proud to call Dubuque home. Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza has just been awarded an Excellence in Concrete Award for recent site improvements. The...
Northbound Kerper Boulevard will experience lane closures near the intersection of East 16th Street for water department valve installation From 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 8 until Friday November 12 at 5:00 p.m. Northbound traffic will be shifted into the left turn lane to give access to the intersection, but delays should be expected.
Yesterday, after the CDC advisory panel recommended vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave the official okay for kids to get vaccinated. So how does this decision affect us locally?. Doctor Marissa Michel, a pediatric specialist for the Grand River Medical Group was nice enough...
Recycle your pumpkin into an archery target. Naturalist Tony Vorwald will host a pumpkin archery session at The Hurstville Interpretive Center near Maquoketa on Saturday, November 6th. Participants will use provided bows, arrows, and atlatls to shoot at pumpkins. Pumpkin archery begins at 1:00 pm. All ages are welcome at...
Smaller isn't Always Safer: The Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois Small Cities Ranked Safest. Wallethub issued a report last month ranking the best small cities in the U.S. The report compared more than 1300 American cities with populations ranging from 25,000-100,000. Among the metrics used in comparison was an overall safety...
East 11th Street in Dubuque will be closed between White Street and Washington Street for private overhead utility relocation from 8:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 2. There will be no parking for this section during the closure. Related: How "Dubuque" are you? Test your "Dubuque-iness" with our handy...
With Halloween, the World Series, and a variety of other things happening, you may have missed the final Dubuque Farmers Market over the weekend. Ah, dang! No more sweet corn, fresh donuts, and tasty burritos?. Luckily for you, the 15th season of the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market starts this Saturday...
On the eastern edge of Iowa, not far from the Mississippi River, you’ll find the World's largest truck stop; The Iowa 80 Truckstop. It was established in 1964 and is now a home away from home for many drivers as well as a destination for travelers. Iowa 80 Truckstop offers...
Dubuque's Halloween 1921: "Noisy but Orderly" Halloween 1921 in Dubuque saw a healthy dose of mischief, but no reports of serious damage or injury were noted by The Dubuque Telegraph Herald the next afternoon. A Halloween party at The Boys Club spooked and entertained lots of area kids, and the...
Iowa local and state health officials are making plans this week pending federal approval of the emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. Approximately 99,000 doses are expected to arrive between Oct. 27 and Nov. 4 for the introduction of the shots for children, according to an Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson.
